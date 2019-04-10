AIST, OKI, NS Solutions and Mitsubishi Electric to Form Consortium for Human-Centric Manufacturing Innovation

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST), Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd., NS Solutions Corporation and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced today that they established the Consortium for Human-Centric Manufacturing Innovation (HCMI Consortium), a new AIST consortium purposed to develop and implement manufacturing systems for new human-centric manufacturing, on April 10, 2019.

Participating organizations will be recruited going forward and Satoshi Sekiguchi, Vice-President and Director General of AIST's Department of Information Technology and Human Factors, will chair the HCMI Consortium’s board of directors. A general meeting to officially establish the consortium will be held in June. A steering committee comprising participating organizations will be formed to promote activities, as described below.

Main Activities 1) Research and develop, verify and evaluate new systems for human-centric manufacturing 2) Manage data from R&D, verifications and evaluations and promote its use in manufacturing 3) Support introduction of related technologies and personnel in society and for business development 4) Organize groups to research, study and review issues related to human-centric manufacturing 5) Disseminate and share information to raise awareness

Background

Manufacturers in Japan are shifting from low-cost mass production centered on high-cost machinery to multi-product variable-quantity production that delivers products as needed. One of the keys to realizing this new system will be the development of production personnel who can respond flexibly to diverse tasks. As Japan’s workforce shrinks due to falling birthrates and population aging, new measures are needed to utilize personnel in diverse ways and secure necessary human resources at production sites.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/