ZeroBounce releases Zapier integration to streamline email verification across platforms

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZeroBounce adds Zapier to its series of integrations to streamline the email verification process across multiple platforms. The ZeroBounce – Zapier integration makes it easy for customers to connect the award-winning email verifier to over 1,000 apps.

Customers can use the API connection hub Zapier to send and validate emails from their other apps directly into ZeroBounce. Once emails are validated, Zapier ensures the safe and fast transfer of the results back to the chosen app. The systems operate in the background and help users to save time on their email hygiene maintenance.

“The beauty of this integration is that it allows our customers to incorporate email verification in their workflows in a matter of minutes. With Zapier, they can connect ZeroBounce to their favorite apps and have it perform specific tasks automatically. Our clients receive the same great service to which they’ve become accustomed, only they have more power and flexibility in using ZeroBounce. In these busy times, our goal is to help them achieve stellar data quality with minimal effort on their part,” says ZeroBounce CEO Liviu Tanase.

ZeroBounce has released a total of 11 integrations in the past six months, making email verification even more accessible to businesses of all sizes. The system integrates with HubSpot, Cloudflare, MailChimp, AWeber, Constant Contact, Rapid API, Magento, PrestaShop, ZohoCRM, and OpenCart. As usual, ZeroBounce uses first-class security systems to ensure customers’ data is protected during all processes.

Over the coming months, ZeroBounce plans to expand its suite of integrations and facilitate faster access to its email verification service.

About ZeroBounce

ZeroBounce is an award-winning email verification service dedicated to email bounce detection, email abuse and spam trap detection, email data append and advanced security. With over 2 billion emails validated to date, the company serves 50,000+ businesses in 135+ countries and adds up to 150 new clients every day. Marketers using email lists validated by ZeroBounce report a 98%+ accuracy rate and maintain a good sending reputation. Featured in Entrepreneur magazine and Inc.com, ZeroBounce is widely considered “the best email validation system available.”

For more information, visit https://www.zerobounce.net/.