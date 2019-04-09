Striim Announces Partnership with Google Cloud to Offer Database Migration Service

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Striim®, provider of an enterprise-grade platform for streaming data integration with intelligence, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Google Cloud to offer a database migration service to facilitate moving data into databases running on Google Cloud Platform. This migration service simplifies database migrations by enabling streaming data pipelines from multiple open source and commercial databases – including Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, PostgreSQL, and MySQL – to cloud databases – including Google Cloud SQL for PostgreSQL and MySQL, as well as Google Cloud Spanner.

There is significant demand for database migrations to the cloud as shifting workloads to the cloud becomes a core requirement for next-generation data initiatives. Particularly for databases supporting mission-critical applications, avoiding downtime is a key requirement during migrations to minimize both risk and operational disruption. Striim’s migration data pipelines allow online migrations where mission-critical applications continue running without incurring downtime, while data is continuously replicated between on-premises and cloud databases.

Striim offers an enterprise-grade, real-time database migration service to streamline the movement of real-time data to Google Cloud databases. Launched today at Google Cloud Next ’19 in San Francisco, this service is now available for Google Cloud customers.

“Striim’s partnership with Google Cloud on migrations is already seeing strong demand, with current implementations across financial institutions, healthcare, and transportation sectors,” said Alok Pareek, Founder and EVP of Products for Striim. “With this offering, our aim is to make the availability and on-boarding of the migration server as easy as possible for Google Cloud customers. Striim’s expertise in mission-critical database replication and migrations with transactional consistency, and built-in recovery for failure handling, allow for zero-downtime migrations, phased migrations, and risk-free cutover to the cloud database post migration.”

“As organizations modernize their data infrastructure, migrating mission-critical databases is essential to ensure information is accessible, valuable, and actionable. We are partnering with Striim to support our customers with a smooth database migration journey to Google Cloud,” said Manvinder Singh, Head of Infrastructure Partnerships, Google Cloud. “Striim brings decades of expertise in enterprise-scale migrations to power this database migration service, and further drive adoption of GCP’s database services.”

Striim offers this database migration service directly, or through the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Marketplace:

Real-Time Integration to Cloud SQL for PostgreSQL

https://console.cloud.google.com/marketplace/details/striim/striim-postgressql

Real-Time Integration to Cloud SQL for MySQL

https://console.cloud.google.com/marketplace/details/striim/striim-mysql

Real-Time Data Integration to Cloud Spanner

https://console.cloud.google.com/marketplace/details/striim/striim-spanner

For more information about Striim’s solutions for Google Cloud Platform, including the database migration service, please visit https://www.striim.com/partners/google-cloud-platform/, or provision Striim on the GCP Marketplace.

About Striim

The Striim® platform is an enterprise-grade streaming data integration with intelligence solution for moving data in real time to the cloud. Striim makes it easy to continuously ingest, process, and analyze high volumes of streaming data from diverse sources (both on-premises or in the cloud) to support multi- and hybrid cloud infrastructure, as well as Kafka, Hadoop, and NoSQL integrations. Striim collects data in real time from enterprise databases (using non-intrusive change data capture), log files, messaging systems, and sensors, and delivers to virtually any target on-premises or in the cloud with sub-second latency. For more information, visit www.striim.com, read our blog at www.striim.com/blog, follow @striimteam, or download the Striim platform.