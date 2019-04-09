Immersion Signs License Agreement with Alpine Electronics Adding Haptics to In-Vehicle Touchscreens

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR), the leading developer and licensor of touch feedback technology, today announced it has signed a license agreement with Alpine Electronics, Inc. (Alpine). The agreement enables Alpine to access Immersion’s patented touch feedback technology for in-vehicle touchscreens.

Increasingly, companies are incorporating haptics into automotive touchscreens and touchpads. High-quality tactile effects provide drivers and passengers with real-time feedback when accessing in-vehicle entertainment systems, which often have flat screens. Haptics brings the sensation of the real world, such as buttons and knobs, to digital devices.

“Touchscreens become more intuitive with the power of touch, and we look forward to seeing how Alpine enhances its entertainment systems with haptics,” said Nobumitsu Shimada, Immersion's Sr. Director, Field Sales, APAC. “We welcome Alpine as a new licensee embracing touch technology.”

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is the leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company provides technology solutions for creating immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users’ sense of touch. With more than 3,500 issued or pending patents, Immersion's technology has been adopted in more than 3 billion digital devices, and provides haptics in mobile, automotive, gaming, medical and consumer electronics products. Immersion is headquartered in San Jose, California with offices worldwide. Learn more at www.immersion.com.

About Alpine Electronics

Alpine Electronics Inc., a part of the Alps Alpine Group based within its parent company, Alps Alpine Co., Ltd., develops, manufactures, and sells audio products for automobiles and information and communication products.

