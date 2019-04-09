Cultured Stone debuts Textured Cast-Fit® profile, adds Carbon color palette for smoother Cast-Fit®

Cultured Stone adds to its large-format product offerings with the debut of Textured Cast-Fit® in light-hued Stanhope and the addition of Carbon, a rich gray color palette, to its existing Cast-Fit® profile.

ROSWELL, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cultured Stone, the company that pioneered the manufactured stone veneer category, adds to its large-format product offerings with the debut of Textured Cast-Fit® in light-hued Stanhope and the addition of Carbon, a rich gray color palette, to its existing Cast-Fit® profile. The unique scale of the sister profiles can help builders, architects and designers make a statement in both commercial and residential applications. Stanhope, the first color palette in the new Textured Cast-Fit profile, presents a weather-worn array of dusky grays. Meanwhile, the Euro-inspired Cast-Fit profile now includes Carbon, a new option that emulates the subtle shifts of light and dark tones present in morning fog just before daybreak.

“We’re continually looking to design products that enable versatile applications across residential or commercial projects, both large and small,” said Ramsay Hawfield, Vice President of Marketing and Product Development at Cultured Stone. “The introduction of Textured Cast-Fit provides architects and builders with a distinctive, large-format option that combines soft undertones and a subtle weathered touch.”

Cultured Stone continues to innovate and drive industry trends with the release of Textured Cast-Fit, a large-format manufactured stone veneer full of visual and tactile appeal. Its weathered surface includes intricate peaks and valleys that add to the dramatic presentation of variegated edge-to-edge color tones.

Cultured Stone also unveils Carbon, a versatile new option in the smooth-faced Cast-Fit that features muted gray tones. Carbon joins French Gray™ and Parchment™ as the latest offering to add luxurious color depth with subtle shifts between light and dark tones.

About Cultured Stone

Cultured Stone originated the manufactured stone veneer category and continues to lead the industry in innovation, reliability and precision. For more than 55 years, Cultured Stone has produced stone and brick veneers of the highest quality for interior applications, such as fireplace surrounds, kitchen backsplashes and exterior accents. Backed by a 50-year limited warranty, Cultured Stone products are engineered to meet the strictest requirements in the industry and contain an average of 50 percent pre-consumer recycled content. The company operates two manufacturing facilities in North America in Napa, California and Chester, South Carolina. Their products are available nationwide from more than 850 dealers and globally in Europe, Asia and Australia. For more information, detailed product specifications and other trade resources visit CulturedStone.com.