Torani Earns B Corp Certification

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Torani, creating amazing flavor for nearly 100 years, is proud to announce it has earned certification as a B Corporation. Torani, best known for introducing the Italian soda to American consumers and creating the world’s first flavored latte, joins more 2,600 Certified B Corporations from more than 130 industries in 50+ countries with one unifying goal: to redefine success in business.

“We believe doing good for our business and doing good for the world go hand-in-hand,” said Torani CEO Melanie Dulbecco. “At Torani, we are steadfast in our belief that all businesses should create more opportunity – for our people, our partners, our community and planet. We have remained a fiercely independent business for 94 years,” she said. “Making decisions based on the impact it will have on our internal team, customers, and community is what we’ve always done and will continue to do.”

Certified B Corporations are for-profit companies certified by the nonprofit B Lab to meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency. Certified B Corporations are a new kind of business that emphasize both purpose and profit.

“We’re so pleased to certify Torani,” said Andy Fyfe, Senior B Corp Growth of B Lab, the nonprofit that certifies B Corps. “From their commitment to the community, to their unwavering support for the people, partners and team members they serve and work with, from the very beginning, Torani has demonstrated an obligation of prioritizing their people.”

Torani, a South San Francisco-based, family-owned business, creates delicious syrups and sauces, offering more than 200 amazing flavors for every taste, occasion and mood. Torani chose to apply for B Corp certification with the belief that businesses have a greater responsibility beyond profit, and that all businesses should – and can – consider the impact of their decisions on their team members, customers, operators, partners, community, and the environment. Torani is proud to be a part of the movement and community that celebrate people using business as a force for good.

About Torani

Torani is an amazing flavor company with a deeply-rooted heritage. Established in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood in 1925, Torani has enticed flavor adventurists with its popular syrups and sauces, putting Italian soda on the map and making the world's first flavored latte. From the start – they have only used the best ingredients like natural flavors and pure cane sugar to craft flavors that are vibrant, delicious and bold. Enjoyed in cafés, restaurants and home kitchens around the world, Torani continues to inspire and lead flavor innovation globally, while remaining a family-owned, Bay Area business. In practice and life beyond the bottle, Torani, a certified B-Corp, believes businesses should create more opportunity and is dedicated to helping all of the people, partners and communities they touch thrive. http://www.torani.com

About B Corporations

Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement of people using business as a force for good. They meet the highest standards of overall social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability and aspire to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems. There are more than 2,600 Certified B Corporations in over 130 industries and 50 countries with 1 unifying goal – to redefine success in business.