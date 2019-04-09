Sonny’s BBQ Serves Up Irresistible Ribs Special for IRS Day with a Side of ASMR Tingles

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonny’s BBQ, a celebrated restaurant that serves BBQ slathered in Southern hospitality, is offerin’ up a sweet deduction to ease the pockets of tax filers. All day on Monday, April 15, fans can visit any of Sonny’s BBQ’s 100 locations for the Irresistible Ribs Special*: Half-priced Sweet and Smokey or House Dry-Rubbed St. Louis Rib dinners, which include two Sidekicks and bread.

In celebration of National ASMR Day on April 9, BBQ lovers can also indulge in Sonny’s BBQ first-ever ASMR video. This introductory video features the sights and sounds of St. Louis ribs being prepped for a hot smoker with the intended effect of providing viewers with relaxing tingles as IRS Day nears. ASMR, which stands for autonomous sensory meridian response, describes a feeling of euphoric tingling and relaxation that can come over someone when they watch certain videos or hear certain sounds.

“IRS Day can be extremely ‘taxing’ on the body, so Sonny’s BBQ is thrilled to serve our Irresistible Rib Special for the sixth year in a row,” said Montana Coleman, PR Manager at Sonny’s BBQ. “The idea to release a video on National ASMR Day surfaced when we realized that the relaxation ASMR offers pairs perfectly with the comfort that BBQ provides.”

To access the downloadable video, please click here. For more information about Sonny’s BBQ and to locate the nearest location for the Irresistible Ribs Special, visit www.SonnysBBQ.com.

*Offer available for one day only on April 15, 2019 and does not require any coupons. Deal not valid for Baby Back Ribs or all-you-can-eat ribs special. The meal is available for dine-in or take-out and will not require any coupons.

About Sonny’s BBQ

In 1968, Sonny’s BBQ was founded by Sonny Tillman and his wife, Lucille, in Gainesville, Florida. For 50 years, local pitmasters at Sonny’s BBQ have served barbecue slathered in Southern hospitality to millions of guests through its 100 locations spanning the Southeast. The restaurant has been celebrated for its signature pulled pork and ribs, and recognized as the “Best Barbecue Chain in America” by The Daily Meal. For information, visit SonnysBBQ.com.