iRacing Speeds up Motorsports Racing Simulation with Limelight Networks Content Delivery Network

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW), a leading provider of edge cloud services, today announced that iRacing, the world’s premier motorsports racing simulation company, is using its Content Delivery Network (CDN) to accelerate large software updates delivered worldwide.

At the beginning of each 12-week racing season, members update their software for the latest track and car information. Software updates range from 4-5GB for existing players and up to 30GB for new members, and customers had complained of inconsistent download performance. iRacing implemented Limelight’s CDN to improve performance and ensure all quarterly updates run smoothly. In addition, Limelight’s peering relationships with major global Internet service providers (ISPs) ensure that regardless of where players are located or how they connect to the internet, they have the fastest download possible.

“We’re not set up to build out our global infrastructure to make our downloads available to every location on the planet,” said Nick Bailey, Senior DevOps Engineer at iRacing. “We chose to partner with Limelight to do that so we can focus on making the auto racing simulations as detailed as possible and ensure our members can experience them in a timely fashion.”

Limelight’s high cache hit ratio ensures players can quickly download game files from local points-of-presence, rather than accessing them from distant locations. In addition, iRacing is using Limelight Origin Storage, which allows game files to be accessed and delivered quickly, even if they aren’t already in cache. These capabilities together with Limelight’s high data throughput rates, extensive peering relationships and private global network, lead to faster download speeds for iRacing’s software updates.

“No one wants slow performance or to wait around for slow downloads, especially on a car racing simulator,” said Steve Miller-Jones, Vice President of Product Strategy at Limelight. “Limelight’s private global network makes it possible for iRacing to significantly accelerate extremely large downloads, as well as global game play for all its members.”

A full case study is available here with additional information.

About iRacing

iRacing is the world’s premier motorsports racing simulation. iRacing puts you in the driver’s seat by allowing members to experience today’s newest form of competitive motorsport: virtual racing. Players can choose from more than 80 different race cars, including a NASCAR Cup car, an open-wheel IndyCar, an IMSA Prototype, and even the ultimate: a Grand Prix car. All the driver needs is a computer, internet connection and a controller. iRacing organizes and manages more than 40 official series, more than 400 private leagues as well as thousands of hosted events. Learn more at www.iRacing.com

About Limelight

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert support services that enable current and future workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.