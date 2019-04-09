3P Learning Announces Expanded Partnership with Blake eLearning

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--3P Learning, a global leader in online learning solutions, announces an expanded partnership with Blake eLearning to become the exclusive distributor of Mathseeds to schools across the United States, Canada and Latin America. With this new agreement, 3P Learning’s expanded distribution of Mathseeds to schools now spans much of the world, including countries in Europe, the Middle East, Sub-Saharan Africa and Asia Pacific.

“We are excited about the expanded partnership with Blake eLearning and the opportunity Mathseeds brings to our customers as a complimentary solution to our award-winning offerings. The addition of Mathseeds to the 3P Learning portfolio will further assist educators to drive a love of learning with the students they serve and reach their desired student outcomes…” said Deepak Karandikar, Head of America’s Sales at 3P Learning.

Published by Blake eLearning, Mathseeds is a fun and engaging sequential online math program that offers students in grades K–3 a kid-friendly and highly personalized learning experience. The award- winning program uses an intuitive, stepping stone similar to a board game so children can always see their progress and feel motivated to move forward. With 200 lessons, Mathseeds covers core math concepts including numbers, operations, algebra, geometry, measurement, and data in depth and meet all US states’ standards.

Mathseeds joins an industry leading portfolio of online educational resources offered by 3P Learning in the United States, Canada and Latin America that includes Mathletics and Spellodrome.

About 3P Learning

At 3P Learning, we believe it takes a teacher to inspire the love of learning. Our mission is to help them do just that.

3P’s learning software was designed by real teachers and educators for the students of now and tomorrow, blending the best pedagogy with the best tech, to deliver the best teaching and learning experiences.

Serving over 250,000 teachers, and 5,000,000 children in over 132 countries, we’re proud to have helped teachers bring joy and learning into their homes and classroom.