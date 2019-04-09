InfluxData and Google Cloud Partner to Offer Leading Time Series Database on Google Cloud Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InfluxData, creator of the open source time series database InfluxDB, and Google Cloud today announced a partnership to integrate InfluxDB Cloud 2.0 with the Google Cloud Platform to offer a streamlined user experience. Google Cloud customers will have access to the new solution, InfluxDB Cloud on Google Cloud, directly on the Google Cloud Marketplace or through the Google enterprise sales team.

The explosion of DevOps (e.g., Kubernetes, microservices) and the Internet of Things (e.g., sensors) is motivating enterprises to look for ways to achieve better results, gain new insights and grow their customer bases through effective processing and analysis of time series data. IDC predicts that the global sum of data will grow to 175 zettabytes by 2025 and of that, 30 percent will be consumed in real time. As a result, time series databases are in high demand and this need will continue to grow. Through this partnership, Google Cloud customers will have easy access to the leading time series database to fit their organizations’ ever-growing needs.

“Bringing InfluxDB to Google Cloud was a natural choice for us given InfluxData’s proven history of customer-centric, open source innovation,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud. “We’re committed to delivering best-in-class technology and services to our customers. Partnering with InfluxData and offering InfluxDB as a managed service on GCP will help us do this while continuing to foster a robust and customer-focused open source ecosystem.”

Google Cloud is partnering with top open source providers in several categories to bring the best of open source to its customer base. Customers will have the flexibility to develop with open source technology using the services from top partners integrated with GCP. This will include the ability to manage InfluxDB Cloud 2.0 from the Google Cloud console and have the same integrated billing, support and other deep product integrations with GCP.

“Google and InfluxData share a belief that the open source community fosters innovation and transparency that is unmatched by any proprietary product offering," said Evan Kaplan, CEO of InfluxData. “Driven by increased instrumentation of the physical and software worlds, demand for time series is growing faster than any other database category. This close partnership amplifies our strategy to increase accessibility to InfluxDB and ultimately empower more developers with our time series solutions.”

Product Availability

InfluxDB Cloud on Google Cloud will be available in late 2019 to companies using Google Cloud Platform. Get updates and learn more about InfluxData’s partnerships with Google.

About InfluxData

