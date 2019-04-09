Pitney Bowes and Shyplite Partner to Reinvent Office Shipping in India

NEW DELHI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing, finance, and data, and Shyplite, a logistics technology company that provides a multi-carrier integrated SaaS platform, today announced a strategic partnership. The two technology companies have teamed to launch a multicarrier shipping platform for small businesses that simplifies office shipping.

This partnership will provide cost savings for small and medium-sized businesses in India by optimizing parcel delivery. Customers will be able to select the most efficient shipping option at the best price creating an improved customer experience with each parcel delivery. By removing the complexity of everyday shipping, small businesses and ecommerce retailers can focus on delighting customers and growing their business. Additionally, this solution offers plug-ins for shopping platforms, parcel consignment, parcel tracking, billing and customer support from one convenient dashboard.

“For nearly 100 years, Pitney Bowes has been removing the complexity of mailing for our clients. Now, we are focused on doing the same for shipping,” said Venkat Rao, Country Director, Pitney Bowes India. “We look forward to continuing to innovate with our partner Shyplite.”

“This alliance is a step forward in making shipping affordable, simple and reliable for smaller businesses in India that previously did not have access to the improved customer experience and cost savings of a shipping platform like we have developed,” said Sugam Jain, CEO and Co-Founder, Shyplite.

According to the Pitney Bowes Shipping Index, India shipped 1 parcel per person in 2017. The overall parcel volume grew 15 percent year over year, reaching a total of 1.5 billion parcels shipped compared to 1.3 billion parcels in 2016. This new shipping solution reduces shipping costs for both retailers and office shippers and speeds accurate delivery to Indian customers and online shoppers.

To learn more please visit our website.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; location data; customer information and engagement software; services; and financing. For nearly 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.

About Shyplite

Shyplite is a logistics technology platform providing an automated single window Multi-Carrier Integrated Environment. A “Shipping Gateway” which enables the etailers to automate their logistics for better productivity, increased efficiency in shipments and drastic reduction in cost by providing a single window booking for all carriers through API integration & Dashboard.