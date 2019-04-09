Falkonry Awarded Phase 1 Small Business Innovation Research Contract from US Air Force Research Laboratory

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Falkonry, Inc., the leading provider of predictive operations technology, announced that it has been awarded an AFWERX Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract from the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). Receiving this contract qualifies Falkonry’s “pre-packaged” machine learning system, Falkonry LRS, to be used by any government agency that wants to deploy predictive analytics without requiring data scientists. Key selection criteria for this contract include technical merit, ability to solve key operational challenges and proven commercial viability and success outside of the government. In the commercial space, Falkonry LRS has already proven to save companies millions of dollars and deliver 5-10 times return on investment (ROI) through improvements in the uptime, yield, quality and safety of their operations.

“This contract validates Falkonry’s proven success in the commercial market, and highlights the readiness of our technology for government agencies who want to deploy predictive analytics in the cloud, on-premises or at the edge,” said Dr. Nikunj Mehta, Founder and CEO of Falkonry. “Falkonry LRS is also highly secure and scalable, which means agencies can deploy from one machine or process to multiple lines and sites, providing the best results and the fastest return on their investment.”

Falkonry LRS for Air-Gap Environments

To ensure the highest level of security for government requirements, Falkonry is providing an “air-gap” version of its Falkonry LRS system. An air-gap is a network security measure employed on one or more computers to ensure that a secure computer network is physically isolated from unsecured networks, such as the public Internet or an unsecured local area network. It means a computer or network that is electrically disconnected (with a conceptual air gap) from all other networks.

Falkonry LRS enables operations teams to discover, explain and predict behaviors that matter, without requiring data scientists. The automated feature learning solves the most complex problem of applying machine learning on time series data saving time and building accurate predictive models. The system has been successfully deployed in a range of industries such as semiconductor, automotive, oil & gas, mining & metals, and energy.

About SBIR

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research process in an attempt to speed up the experience, broaden the pool of potential applicants and decrease bureaucratic overhead. Beginning in SBIR 18.2, the Air Force has begun offering 'Special' SBIR topics that are faster, leaner and open to a broader range of solutions. For more information on SBIR, visit https://www.sbir.gov.

About Falkonry

Falkonry is the leading provider of predictive operations technology for companies looking to achieve significant improvements in the uptime, yield, quality and safety of their operations. Falkonry enables operations teams to discover, explain and predict behaviors that matter, without requiring data scientists. Falkonry’s “pre-packaged” machine learning system, Falkonry LRS, complements a user’s domain expertise with predictive operations technology to more deeply understand their operations, and can scale across assets, processes and operations. For more information about Falkonry and its products, please visit www.falkonry.com or email info@falkonry.com.