Nimble, PieSync Unify Contacts, Provide Social Enrichment for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and 160+ SaaS Apps

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nimble, The Simple Smart CRM for Office 365 and G Suite -- today announced an in-the-box integration with PieSync. The B2B two-way, intelligent data synchronization platform enables customers to unify contact data from more than 160+ SaaS applications -- including Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, G Suite, MailChimp, Hubspot, Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement, Salesforce, and Quickbooks -- into a single platform that’s easily accessible in your inbox, on social media, across the web, and while mobile. Nimble’s social business profiles, contact data discovery engine, and smart segmentation are also accessible within SaaS applications.

“Today, people struggle to manage critical business contacts because contact management is broken,” said Nimble CEO Jon Ferrara. “Contact details and engagement history are strewn haphazardly across stacks of scribbled-on business cards, multiple email accounts, outdated email contact lists, fragmented social media streams, and siloed contacts in a sea of business apps. Employees waste time and inevitably miss sales opportunities.

“With Nimble, you spend more time cultivating the right relationships using a highly targeted list of prospects, leads, and customers.”

Nimble Delivers a Company-Wide Relationship Management Platform

Nimble can either be used as a stand-alone CRM or to enhance the value of existing contact management, marketing automation, sales CRM, and accounting applications.

Specifically, when syncing Nimble with:

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central & Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement - users can easily incorporate Office 365 or G Suite contacts into their all-in-one business management solution. Users can also discover social business insights about contacts in the system and access company contacts from everywhere they work.

users can easily incorporate Office 365 or G Suite contacts into their all-in-one business management solution. Users can also discover social business insights about contacts in the system and access company contacts from everywhere they work. Email Marketing Automation Apps such as MailChimp or Campaign Monitor - users can bring segments of Nimble contacts into specific mailing campaigns. They can also discover contact details for bounced emails and assign follow-up tasks based on signups, survey responses, and average email opens or click-through rates.

- users can bring segments of Nimble contacts into specific mailing campaigns. They can also discover contact details for bounced emails and assign follow-up tasks based on signups, survey responses, and average email opens or click-through rates. Marketing Automation Platforms such as Hubspot, Marketo, Pardot or Infusionsoft - users can translate a combination of marketing attributes such as lead scores, website visitor activities and form submissions into actionable Nimble tabs. Based on these tabs, users can create daily call lists and follow-up tasks.

users can translate a combination of marketing attributes such as lead scores, website visitor activities and form submissions into actionable Nimble tabs. Based on these tabs, users can create daily call lists and follow-up tasks. Customer Relationship Management platforms such as Salesforce or Dynamics 365 - sales professionals can easily bring individuals’ email contacts into the CRM and follow up using CRM workflows. Nimble’s Smart Profile Insights reveals common interests, preferred communication channels, and missing contact details.

- sales professionals can easily bring individuals’ email contacts into the CRM and follow up using CRM workflows. Nimble’s Smart Profile Insights reveals common interests, preferred communication channels, and missing contact details. Accounting Platforms such as Quickbooks or Xero unlocks knowledge in accounting systems. Sales can identify upsell opportunities, without having to open a separate bookkeeping application or re-enter data.

“Nimble is the best prospecting tool I’ve ever used,” said Michael McKenna, principal consultant at Dublin-based cloud applications consultancy SmartCloud. “It builds profiles instantly so I immediately know who a person is, what interests him or her, and how to best to reach out, within context. Nimble is especially useful when working in an enterprise CRM, because it adds social profiles instantly to CRM contacts and provides missing contact details.”

“As a real-world small business owner, it's difficult to deliver the ‘personal touch’ when all my prospects, allies and customers are tied up in different business apps, including Constant Contact, Quickbooks, Gmail, Calendar and social media,” said Martin Brossman, executive and business success sales coach, Martin Brossman and Associates. “Fortunately, Nimble and PieSync bring all these systems together into a single system of record that makes it easy for me to cultivate the one-on-one relationships that grow my business and my customers' businesses.”

Availability and Pricing

PieSync is available for two weeks on an unlimited basis, and with Nimble Business plans, 2,000 contacts can be kept in live sync on an ongoing basis. Upgrades for higher-volume data syncs are also available. Nimble Business - available for $25/User/Month - provides a complete sales CRM for workgroups of up to 25 people. The all-in-one contact management solution has marketing automation and sales enablement built into it.

ABOUT NIMBLE – Nimble is the simple, smart CRM platform that Office 365 and G Suite users trust to find prospects, nurture relationships, and close more deals — all without leaving their inbox. Thousands of people use Nimble to successfully nurture their personal and business relationships across email, social networks, and more than 160 SaaS business applications. Nimble has been named “Market Leading CRM for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use” by many experts, including CRM Market Leader by G2 Crowd in Spring 2019 for the seventh consecutive year, CRM Watchlist Winner for three consecutive years, #1 Sales Intelligence Tool for Customer Satisfaction by G2 Crowd for the eighth consecutive time and users’ choice award winner by Fit Small Business.

Nimble combines the strengths of traditional CRM, classic contact management, social media, sales intelligence, and marketing automation into one powerful relationship management platform that delivers valuable relationship insights everywhere you work. Try Nimble’s 14-day free trial today, or learn more at Nimble.com.

Located in Santa Monica, Nimble is in the heart of the Southern California Silicon Beach tech community and was recently voted The Most Loved Santa Monica Tech Startup. For more information, visit http://www.nimble.com.

ABOUT PIESYNC

PieSync is the fastest growing two-way intelligent data synchronization platform for organizations that want to power their business by integrating their cloud apps. PieSync improves sales, marketing and service performance by easily and affordably connecting contact data without complexity across SaaS-based ecosystems and applications to guarantee relevance and reliability, every time. PieSync connects over 160 applications with new ones added every week and supports customers with greater than 20 employees across many industries. PieSync is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. For more information please visit www.piesync.com.