Workiva Leverages Rancher Labs for Container Management Support

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rancher Labs, a provider of container management software, today announced that Workiva (NYSE:WK), the leading cloud provider of connected data, reporting and compliance solutions, has leveraged the company’s open source Kubernetes management platform, Rancher. By enabling Workiva to seamlessly move to Rancher, the company reduced in-house development and management efforts.

Workiva, which serves over 3,000 organizations worldwide, including more than 75 percent of the Fortune 500®, turned to Rancher to help manage the task of orchestrating multiple Kubernetes clusters, allowing its Wdesk platform to scale with customers’ increasing demands.

When choosing container management support, Workiva looked for an enterprise solution with sophisticated, role-based permission features to support the complex requirements of regulatory agencies. Additionally, Workiva hoped to reduce the amount of time and effort required of their in-house development teams to build and deploy new services into Kubernetes.

“We already understood the advantages of containerized microservices and had used Docker containers for nearly four years,” said Steven Osborne, senior product development manager at Workiva. “With our move to Kubernetes, we needed an industrial-strength orchestration layer. Rancher provides us with the orchestration of microservice container deployment into multiple Kubernetes clusters, and gives us visibility into the health status of those environments.”

Within two weeks of adopting Rancher, Workiva established a production-ready installation of Kubernetes clusters, with role-based access control and single sign-on support. After onboarding development teams, Rancher offered Workiva a reliable solution with the same user-friendliness of the in-house platform they had built to manage their clusters previously. Rancher also offered enterprise-grade, role-based access control for multiple users to run on multiple environments, and most importantly, freed up developers’ time to accelerate their software development.

“Enabling enterprises, like Workiva, to easily manage all aspects of running Kubernetes in production is our goal at Rancher,” said Shannon Williams, co-founder of Rancher Labs. “Time and again, we’re humbled by customer validation of our solution and driven by the value-add they see to continue developing the product.”

About Workiva

Workiva, the leading cloud provider of connected data, reporting and compliance solutions, is used by thousands of enterprises across 180 countries, including more than 75 percent of Fortune 500® companies, and by government agencies. Our customers have linked over five billion data elements to trust their data, reduce risk and save time. For more information about Workiva (NYSE:WK), please visit workiva.com.

About Rancher Labs

Rancher Labs builds innovative, open source software for enterprises leveraging containers and Kubernetes to accelerate software development and improve IT operations. The flagship Rancher container management platform allows users to easily manage all aspects of running Kubernetes in production, on any infrastructure. RancherOS is a simplified Linux distribution built from containers for running containers. For additional information, please visit www.rancher.com.

