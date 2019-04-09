Syniverse and Affirmed Networks Launch Secure, Cloud-based Virtual Network Solution to Power Internet of Things for Enterprises

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syniverse, the world’s most connected company, and Affirmed Networks, the leader in virtualized mobile networks, today announced they have launched a secure, cloud-based virtual network solution to enable enterprises to quickly deploy new Internet of Things (IoT) services. The Affirmed virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) provides enterprises with the connection to the outside world via the Syniverse Secure Global Access network.

The Syniverse and Affirmed solution supports long-term evolution (LTE) for businesses’ secure network connections, ‘global SIM resources’ for internet access, and IoT for connected devices and smart cities. The solution allows enterprises to create their own network, similar to a mobile operator, to improve agility while reducing network complexities and costs.

Affirmed’s vEPC enables enterprises to have increased freedom to orchestrate how their own network operates. Additionally, Syniverse provides protection on these networks with its Syniverse Secure Global Access network. This private, secure network functions separate from the public internet to prevent cyberattacks. Combining these technologies into one solution benefits mobile operators and enterprises seeking more flexible and secure connections.

The Syniverse and Affirmed partnership also works to support the Syniverse Innovation Lab’s technology, including Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) to provide private LTE. The Syniverse Innovation Lab is a demonstration, development and testing center used to create new business models for rapid industry evolutions, including IoT, 5G, blockchain and artificial intelligence, and is located here at the Syniverse world headquarters.

Supporting Quotes

John Wick, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Connectivity and Mobility Solutions, Syniverse

“Smart cities, vehicles and industrial manufacturing can only go so far if the ‘connected things’ within them are not able to move along a global environment or supply chain. The types of projects we’ll be working with Affirmed on include developing an ecosystem that will power millions of connected cars in Asia that all need wireless connectivity and will work anywhere in the world with zero tolerance for lag time in communicating with the network and while traveling on the road.”

Ashwin Moranganti, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing, Affirmed Networks

“The launch of cloud-based private LTE and security services for the enterprise represents a significant milestone for the Affirmed and Syniverse partnership. Together, we are providing new and innovative solutions that our customers can use as they continue transforming virtualized networks in preparation of 5G.”

Supporting Resources

About Syniverse

Syniverse is the world’s most connected company—we pioneer innovations that take businesses further. Our secure, global network reaches billions of people and devices. Our engagement platform powers the customized experiences of the future. And the millions of secure transactions we drive every minute are revolutionizing how goods and services are exchanged. We have always led companies to reimagine the boundaries of possibility. Today we’re delivering on opportunities with the power to change the world.

About Affirmed Networks

Affirmed Networks has achieved significant attention as its Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) solution has become the standard for the world's top mobile operators. Currently, the company has been deployed commercially, including in Tier 1 and Tier 2 mobile networks, and is engaged in many trials worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.affirmednetworks.com.