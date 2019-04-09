Dougherty County, Georgia, Selects Tyler Technologies’ Munis Enterprise Resource Planning Solution

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that it has signed an agreement with Dougherty County, Georgia, for Tyler’s Munis® enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution, including financial management, human capital management, and content management suites.

Dougherty County’s current ERP solution wasn’t meeting its growing needs, so the county began assessing other vendors with more comprehensive solutions. The county ultimately selected Tyler’s Munis solution because it best met the functional needs of the county and provided a software-as-a-service (SaaS) deployment option.

“We were impressed with the capabilities of Tyler’s Munis solution, and we are eager to implement it for our county,” said Martha Hendley, finance director for Dougherty County. “We expect that the solution will streamline our daily business operations and create efficiencies within our departments, ultimately allowing us to better serve our community.”

Tyler’s solutions aim to make Dougherty County more accessible and responsive to the needs of both its constituents and internal staff. The county anticipates the following benefits from using Munis:

Improved reporting capabilities

More streamlined access to data

Increased transparency for constituents

Embedded content management for document retention

“We’re pleased to provide Munis to Dougherty County, helping them to experience the improved efficiencies so many other Georgia counties are experiencing,” said Chris Hepburn, president of Tyler’s ERP & Schools Division. “Munis will provide far-reaching benefits for the county, from more in-depth reporting to better access to data, and we look forward to helping them realize those benefits.”

With this agreement, Dougherty County becomes the 18th county in Georgia to select Tyler’s Munis solution. Tyler also provides its Versatrans® school transportation solution to the Dougherty County School System.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is the largest and most established provider of integrated software and technology services focused on the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 21,000 successful installations across 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. A financially strong company, Tyler has achieved double-digit revenue growth every quarter since 2012. It was also named to Forbes’ “Best Midsize Employers” list in 2018 and recognized twice on its “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.