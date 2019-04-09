CCIX Consortium and Green Computing Consortium Announce Collaboration

SHEN ZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The CCIX Consortium (CCIX) and Green Computing Consortium (GCC) announced today that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on endorsing CCIX as a unified industry standard interconnect technology and an essential requirement in the GCC server standards reference guide. Through this partnership, GCC and CCIX will jointly promote the awareness and the adoption of CCIX technology in the server ecosystem.

With the execution of this MoU, CCIX and GCC have agreed to complement the GCC green computing standards framework with CCIX as one of the pillar technologies to further the ecosystem of green computing. The long-term goals of this collaboration are centered on advancing high-performance, low-power green computing with heterogeneous cache coherent acceleration architectures.

The CCIX Consortium was founded to develop and promote the adoption of an industry standard specification to enable coherent interconnect technologies between general-purpose processors and acceleration devices for efficient heterogeneous computing. Heterogeneous compute architectures leverage accelerators to complete today’s compute tasks faster and with lower power consumption than the processor working on its own. CCIX’s non-proprietary standard enables vendors of processors, accelerators and other peripheral devices to simplify how heterogeneous systems are architected, establishing a seamless chip-to-chip communication and take advantage of the additional bandwidth, reduced latency and lower power consumption opportunities that CCIX provides.

“The CCIX Consortium is honored to collaborate with the Green Computing Consortium in the promotion of the CCIX Standard among the GCC membership,” said Gaurav Singh, Chairman, CCIX Consortium. “This collaboration is further validation of our leadership in coherent interconnect technologies and will enable servers based on the GCC specifications to provide outstanding performance.”

The Green Computing Consortium is dedicated to the ecosystem development and market promotion of green computing products based on the Arm computing chipsets technology. GCC works on the standardization, test and certification, system enablement, pilot programs, open source projects, and education and training of young professionals. As a state-of-the-art architecture and standards overview, GCC released in 2018 the“Green Computing Consortium Server Technical Standards Report.”

“GCC believes that the CCIX specification provides key technology for heterogeneous acceleration that enables the consortium members to deliver green computing servers with unprecedented power efficiency and price/performance that meets the next generation cloud and datacenter requirements,” said Hong Mei, General Director, GCC. “We believe the CCIX Consortium is a leader in providing coherent interconnect technologies and greatly value this strategic partnership.”

About CCIX Consortium, Inc.

CCIX Consortium was founded to enable a new class of interconnect focused on emerging acceleration applications such as machine learning, network processing, storage off-load, in-memory database and 4G/5G wireless technology. The standard allows processors based on different instruction set architectures to extend the benefits of cache coherent, peer processing to acceleration devices including FPGAs, GPUs, network/storage adapters, intelligent networks, and custom ASICs, allowing system designers to seamlessly integrate the right combination of heterogeneous components for their specific system needs. For more information, please visit www.ccixconsortium.com.

About Green Computing Consortium

Green Computing Consortium is organized, on a voluntary, equitable, mutually beneficial and cooperative basis, by all interested parties of the industry, including but not limited to technology provider, manufacturer, system integrators and business users. The mission of the Consortium is following the technology trends of open source software and open hardware, gathering strength of all interested parties in the industry chain, and providing end business users with easier use and management green energy-saving products based on the Arm computing chipsets technology. For more information, please visit www.opengcc.org.