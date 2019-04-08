Kentucky American Water Acquires North Middletown Water and Wastewater Assets

LEXINGTON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kentucky American Water announced today that it has acquired the water and wastewater assets of the City of North Middletown in Bourbon County, Kentucky. The transaction adds approximately 400 water customers and 250 wastewater customers to Kentucky American Water and expands the company’s service area in Bourbon County.

“We are pleased to welcome the City of North Middletown’s water and wastewater customers to Kentucky American Water,” said Nick Rowe, president of Kentucky American Water and senior vice president of American Water’s Southeast Division. “Today’s effort represents the kind of regionalization and consolidation of water systems that the Kentucky Legislature has encouraged over the years to help make quality, reliable, affordable water service available to Kentuckians.”

The company already has customers in rural areas of Bourbon County and has owned and operated the water and wastewater systems in Millersburg since 2014. Before today’s acquisition the City of North Middletown was previously a wholesale water customer of Kentucky American Water.

“Our company will bring to the North Middletown community around-the-clock response for water service emergencies as well as exceptional quality water, unique water and wastewater system expertise, additional capital resources for ongoing water infrastructure investment and a commitment to being an engaged corporate citizen,” Rowe added. “We look forward to serving this community.”

"The City of North Middletown is pleased that this merger has come to fruition,” said Jeff McFarland, mayor of North Middletown. “We understand that in order to provide the best possible services to our community, strong partnerships are important. Kentucky American Water has been a great partner in providing safe and reliable drinking water to the North Middletown Utility System, and now we will be able to utilize the company’s expertise and resources for our community's water and wastewater needs for many years to come."

About Kentucky American Water

Kentucky American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately half a million people. Visit www.kentuckyamwater.com and follow Kentucky American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to over 14 million people in 46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.