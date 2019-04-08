Physicians’ Education Resource® to Host 4th Annual School of Gastrointestinal Oncology™

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Physicians’ Education Resource® (PER®), a worldwide leading resource for continuing medical education, will host its 4th Annual School of Gastrointestinal Oncology™ (SOGO®) on Saturday, April 27, at the Grand Hyatt Washington in Washington, D.C. The program will be co-chaired by world-renowned experts John L. Marshall, M.D., chief, division of hematology/oncology, Medstar Georgetown University Hospital; professor of medicine and oncology, Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center; and director, The Ruesch Center for the Cure of Gastrointestinal Cancers; and Michael A. Choti, M.D., MBA, FACS, chief of surgery, Banner Health MD Anderson Cancer Center. This year’s annual conference will be held at the Grant Hyatt Washington in Washington, DC.

“Treating patients who have gastrointestinal (GI) cancers requires a high level of multidisciplinary cooperation,” said Phil Talamo, president of PER®. “Now in our fourth year, the conference will outline best practices for management of patients through specific case discussions focusing on the latest updates in GI cancer management, discuss patient- and tumor-related biomarkers and prognostic factors relevant to patient risk stratification, and assess strategies for the recognition, mitigation and management of potential adverse events associated with therapies for GI tumors.”

SOGO® is a one-day multitrack symposium for oncologists and gastroenterologists whose primary focus is GI cancers and who intend to reinforce their knowledge base and expand their expertise in GI diagnosis, risk stratification, personalization of care and best practices for multidisciplinary communication. This year’s program will include various modules featuring general session presentations on key learning concepts, along with separate side tracks to provide a workshop sensibility to personalize learning in smaller and more intimate settings. With three tracks — locoregional GI cancers, advanced GI cancers and case discussion — the program is designed to match attendees’ learning interests.

The symposium will also feature two dynamic and interactive Medical Crossfire® discussion panels to allow attendees to explore some of the latest data on prognostic and predictive markers that affect clinical decision-making, current and emerging treatment strategies and case-based lectures by expert faculty who will focus on the practical application of knowledge to the complex care scenarios encountered in contemporary practice settings.

This live activity is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education for 7.25 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ for physicians. For more information and to register, click here.

