Dapps Inc Partners with XYO to Seamlessly Bring Location Verification Data to Smart Contracts and Salesforce Ecosystem

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XYO (Kucoin: $XYO), the geospatial cryptonetwork, today announced a strategic partnership with Dapps Inc, the world’s leading enterprise blockchain computing company. The partnership will leverage the Internet of Things (IoT)-based data and proof of location capabilities from XYO, and Dapps Inc’s blockchain as a service (BaaS) for the global customer relationship management (CRM) software industry. The combined solution will help CRM customers to enhance the customer experience with improved location based workflows through auto-executing contracts, and is expected to mitigate back-and-forth reconciliation plaguing the currently opaque physical supply chains.

Dapps Inc is a leading enterprise blockchain computing (EBC) for Salesforce customers to achieve operational efficacy, increase profitability and deliver enhanced customer experience by harnessing enterprise-grade products powered by blockchain technology. The San Francisco-based company is a strategic Salesforce partner, and the CRM industry's preferred BPaaS (Blockchain Platform-as-a-Service) and BAaaS (Blockchain Application-as-a-Service). DappSuite enables CRM Customers to automate case management across network operators from data coming from the Blockchain. Businesses can reconcile physical with digital assets, and enable auto-alerts with field operators with location data to service supply chains in real time. DappSuite will be leveraging XYO technology to integrate accurate location data into the Salesforce CRM and other CRM applications.

“There is a clear value-add opportunity in our partnership with what the XYO team has developed for the location verification space, and we see a natural opportunity for integration our Dapp creation platform,” commented Dapps Inc CEO Vikal Kapoor. “By adding a location verification component from XYO to our DappSuite solution, we’ll be able to enhance smart contracts to include an automatic payment trigger when a product is confirmed as delivered. There are many possibilities across industries, and we look forward to exploring them with the XYO team.”

DappSuite works on public or private Ethereum networks, offers a mobile interface, and features a custom smart contract library. CRM and sales leader Salesforce has an estimated 150,000 customers, and more than 4 million individual users. Now, millions of these B2B Salesforce customers wanting to do business on the blockchain will have an enhanced bridge-like solution at their disposal. The Dapps Inc. and XYO teams are now discussing initial steps from a technical perspective.

“Our partnership with Dapps Inc represents a great opportunity to build augmented location-based features and custom smart contracts into existing agreements across the Salesforce ecosystem,” said Arie Trouw, Co-Founder and CEO at XYO. “We’re happy to add our location verification leadership and capabilities to the outstanding work currently being done by the Dapps team.”

About XYO

Since 2012, we've developed trusted IoT technology that connects the digital world with the physical one. In 2018, we unveiled the XYO Network, the world’s first geospatial blockchain network backed by cryptography. With more than 1 million location-verifying beacons around the planet, our technology rivals the GPS network, and radically transforms the world’s leading industries. Partners include mapping giant Esri, FedEx Research Institute, Re/Max Mexico and Spaceflight Industries. XYO Advisors come from leading organizations including National Geographic and the World Economic Forum. For more information, visit us at www.xy.company and https://xyo.network.

