Fluor Selected for Position on the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Global Construction Multiple Award Contract

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Atlantic awarded the company a position on the Global Contingency Construction Multiple Award Contract (GCC MAC) for up to 60 months.

As one of six companies selected, Fluor is eligible to compete for specific task orders with a combined value not to exceed $975 million. GCC MAC task orders are intended to provide construction, design-build construction and related engineering services in response to natural disasters, humanitarian assistance, conflict, or projects with similar characteristics, and other urgent requirements to the Navy, the Department of Defense or other U.S. federal agencies.

“For more than 100 years Fluor has provided construction services to U.S. government and commercial clients often in some of the most austere and remote environments around the globe,” said Tom D’Agostino, president of Fluor’s Government Group. “This contract’s scope of work fits well with what we do best – provide high quality and rapid response of contingency construction, humanitarian assistance and disaster recovery support in arduous situations. We look forward to working with the Navy and Marine Corps through this contract.”

The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, the oldest of the Navy's system commands, is the Navy's engineering command, committed to the Navy's and U.S. Marine Corps' combat readiness.

