The GUNTRY Club of Maryland Coming to Merritt Properties Space in Owings Mills

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Founded by seasoned law enforcement individuals, The GUNTRY Club of Maryland, a new Merritt Properties tenant at 10705 Red Run Boulevard in Owings Mills, will be opening a 63,625-square-foot indoor shooting range and training facility this fall.

Geared toward firearms education and gun safety, the club will feature twenty-nine 25-yard lanes and five 100-yard lanes, Maryland’s only 100-yard indoor range. All shooting ranges will be climate-controlled and include industry-leading air handling and ventilation systems.

More than 150 mock scenarios will offer law enforcement, military and public safety training in a state-of-the-art, 340-degree interactive simulator. An 80-person training room will host classes in self-defense, handgun qualification and armament systems and procedures, as well as seminars from industry professionals.

“Our location will be specifically designed to help clients, regardless of experience, become confident, competent and comfortable in all personal protection situations,” said owner Rick Landsman. “We want people to feel welcome and safe, which is why onsite firearms experts and state-certified instructors will be available for private and group assistance.”

In addition to being open to the public, The GUNTRY Club of Maryland will offer various membership packages at Corporate, VIP, Individual and Household levels. A VIP area will provide a limited number of clients their own 25-yard shooting range, cigar lounge, conference room, vault room, food and juice bar, televisions and billiards.

A firearms pro shop will accommodate onsite gun storage and offer new, used and gun transfer sales, in addition to accessories and apparel. Light fare will also be available for purchase.

“We’re excited to bring this one-of-a-kind facility to the community and we’re confident our space will have something for everyone,” said owner Brian Wolf.

Situated off I-795 and close to I-95 and I-695, the location previously served a global financial technology company. Merritt Properties has owned and managed the building since 2001 and currently has more than 16 million square feet of office, flex and industrial space across the Baltimore and Washington region.

In November 2017, Baltimore County approved zoning to add an indoor shooting range in a designated light manufacturing zone at the Red Run Employment Corridor.

The build-out is being managed by Merritt Construction Services with participation from specialty design and construction partners Studio Partnership, Spire Range Equipment and Carey's Small Arms Range Ventilation. Scott Douglas of Douglas Commercial, LLC represented The GUNTRY Club throughout the lease negotiations.

The GUNTRY Club of Maryland will open and operate seven days a week starting Fall 2019 and will be ADA compliant. For membership details, employment inquires and private rentals, visit www.GUNTRY.com.

About Merritt Properties

Established over 50 years ago in 1967, Merritt Properties is the largest privately held commercial real estate firm in Maryland, with nearly 16 million square feet of Class A office, flex, warehouse, industrial, retail and build-to-suit in the Baltimore/Washington area. Capabilities include leasing, property development and management, and financing. Merritt Properties is committed to Creating Homes for Businesses and providing the highest quality service to its customers. For more information, visit www.merrittproperties.com.

About The GUNTRY Club

The GUNTRY Club of Maryland is a high-end shooting and firearms training facility for members and the general public in Owings Mills, Maryland. Geared toward firearms education and gun safety, the club features multiple indoor ranges, including Maryland’s only 100-yard indoor range, a state-of-the-art, 340-degree interactive simulator, and an 80-person training room. For more information, visit www.GUNTRY.com.