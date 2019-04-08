American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) and SmartBrief Launch Daily News Service

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) and SmartBrief announced the launch of AHIMA SmartBrief. The daily e-news publication will share health information industry news and developments.

“SmartBrief is proud to partner with AHIMA,” said Rick Stamberger, CEO of SmartBrief. “AHIMA SmartBrief will serve as the authoritative source for health information news for industry professionals.”

Founded in 1928, AHIMA is the premier association of health information management (HIM) professionals worldwide. Serving 52 affiliated component state associations and more than 103,000 health information professionals, AHIMA is the leading authority for HIM knowledge and widely respected for its esteemed credentials and rigorous professional education and training. AHIMA’s mission is to empower people to impact health.

"In the dynamic world of healthcare information, it's important to keep up with fast-breaking events," said AHIMA CEO Wylecia Wiggs Harris, PhD, CAE. "AHIMA is pleased to provide this news resource to help our colleagues stay on top of developments in this expanding industry."

Each business day, readers will receive a digest of industry news and timely developments along with special opportunities to attend association events and network with HIM professionals.

About AHIMA

About SmartBrief

Serving nearly 6 million senior executives, thought leaders and industry professionals, SmartBrief is the leading digital media publisher of targeted business news and information by industry. By combining technology and editorial expertise, SmartBrief filters thousands of sources daily to deliver the most relevant industry news in partnership with leading trade associations, professional societies, nonprofits and corporate entities.