Oi and MediaKind Expand Partnership to Enable Immersive Entertainment Experiences for Oi Consumers Across Brazil

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at NAB Show 2019, MediaKind, a global media technology leader, announces that Oi Brazil has chosen MediaKind’s end-to-end consumer experience solution for providing contemporary multiscreen entertainment services to consumers across Brazil.

The implementation combines MediaKind’s Mediaroom TV Platform, Video Storage and Processing Platform, Live Encoding to the Oi Play (OTT) and associated Professional Services.

Clayton Cruz, Senior Vice President, Latin America, MediaKind, says: “We are excited about the opportunity to bring our consumer experience solution to Oi’s consumers across Brazil. Our partnership with Oi will enable these consumers to experience contemporary entertainment across multiple screens beginning soon in 2019.”

Luciano Rebouças Oliveira, Key Account Manager, Oi Brazil, says: “MediaKind’s solutions are field proven and enable us to rapidly deploy and enable new entertainment offerings. This project is another example of Oi’s commitment to Brazilian customers to enable a superb, differentiated experience for them.”

About MediaKind at NAB Show

At NAB Show 2019, MediaKind (SU720) will show how it is enabling content owners, broadcasters and service providers to evolve, adapt and shift to new and dynamic workflows with its portfolio of next generation solutions and services. The company will present the MediaKind Universe, a solution and service portfolio with industry renowned breadth and depth. Just as the consumer is positioned firmly at the center of today’s media universe, encircled by choice, the MediaKind Universe responds in kind, enabling content owners & originators, broadcasters and pay TV operators service providers to efficiently deliver unique, immersive experiences. For further information please visit here.

About MediaKind

We are MediaKind, a global leader of media technology and services, established as a joint venture between One Equity Partners and Ericsson. Our mission is to be the first choice among service providers, operators, content owners and broadcasters looking to deliver immersive media experiences. Drawing on our longstanding industry heritage, we are driving next-generation live and on-demand, mobile and multiscreen media experiences for everyone, everywhere. Our end-to-end portfolio of media solutions include Emmy award-winning video compression solutions for contribution and direct-to-consumer video service distribution; advertising and content personalization solutions; high efficiency cloud DVR; and TV and video delivery platforms.