BOLD and Seizmic, Inc. Launch InspectR App to Keep Focus on Safety

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BOLD, a progressive material handling firm that offers customized inspection services for distributors, integrators, manufacturers and end-users, today announced that through its partnership with Seizmic, Inc., it is launching InspectR, an app for handheld mobile devices that can completely manage and track warehouse safety inspections all in one place. This app is first of its kind, and will allow operations managers to streamline processes and automate the normally complicated process of ensuring safety is maintained in the warehouse.

“BOLD has been working hard with Seizmic to get this app up and running, as it will help us provide a value-add to our customers that has been previously unavailable,” said Ryan Peck, CEO of BOLD. “Performing and tracking safety inspections is a high priority for warehouse operations that can bog down productivity. Having the images, status and more all available in the palm of your hand will help us deliver the customer experience we’ve been focused on since BOLD began.”

InspectR provides visibility into incidents from the moment they are discovered until they’ve been resolved. The user will be able to create an account and create a report where each detail can be added and indexed in one place within the app. This process will help streamline processes, eliminate errors and ensure each incident is resolved in a timely manner.

“Seizmic is pleased to be working with BOLD on the InspectR app to help our customers properly maintain their storage systems. Documenting and following through until safety concerns are resolved is a top priority for our clients, and we feel that we have a solution that will prove to be a success,” said Jeff Woroniecki, President of Seizmic, Inc. “We are proud to continue to innovate within the material handling industry, helping our partners maintain safety is very important to us.”

The app is currently being field tested, and demos of the app can be seen at PROMAT 2019.

To stay connected with BOLD via social media, connect at: LinkedIn Twitter Facebook Instagram

About BOLD:

BOLD is a progressive material handling firm that customizes its inspection services for the needs of its diverse customer base including distributors, integrators, manufacturers and end-users. Offering site, safety and conformity inspections along with customized training programs that equip companies for success, BOLD adapts its knowledge base to meet the unique needs of each project from concept to completion. These inspections help keep individuals safe and protect assets from natural disasters and impacts from material handling equipment, minimizing exposure and liability. Is your warehouse BOLD approved? For more information, please visit www.boldapproved.com.

About Seizmic, Inc.

Seizmic, Inc. a California based company, has specialized in the analysis of material handling structures since 1985. It is the only company in the industry that has engineers licensed in 50 states, analyzing all types of storage systems for structural integrity. Seizmic also has a focus on inspecting storage racks per current code and operational design standards for use in retail and warehousing environments. Clientele includes industries from: food and beverage, transportation, government, medical, pharmaceutical and retail.

For more information, please visit SeizmicInc.com.