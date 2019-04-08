Interval International Expands Global Resort Network with Sunrise Suites by Lifestyle in the Dominican Republic

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Interval International, a prominent worldwide provider of vacation services, added Sunrise Suites by Lifestyle, a mixed-use all-inclusive resort in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, to its vacation exchange network. Located on the northeast coast, the Puerto Plata area is a highly sought-after vacation destination, renowned for its stunning beaches, coral reefs, and waterfalls.

“We are pleased to welcome the latest Lifestyle Holidays Hotels & Resorts property,” said Marcos Agostini, Interval’s executive vice president of global sales and business development. “Under the leadership of Markus Wischenbart, president of Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Club, the company has become one of the top timeshare developers in the Dominican Republic and its high-quality resorts are very attractive to our members.”

The property is part of the Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Resort complex set in lush, tropical gardens on Cofresí Beach. The four-story building features one- and two-bedroom suites that include an open-plan layout, a sophisticated design with clean lines, a neutral palette complemented by colorful modern art, and scenic mountain and ocean views.

“My vision for Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Club has always been that it be recognized for providing top-of-the-line all-inclusive Caribbean experiences,” noted Wischenbart. “Our success is a testament to our team’s efforts to continually enhance the products and services we offer and to exceed the needs of our existing and future members. As our long-time partner, Interval has helped us achieve that goal through its outstanding leisure benefits and quality vacation exchange network.”

Members and guests have access to a host of amenities and services within the complex, including more than 10 a-la-carte restaurants, two buffet-style restaurants, 15 bars, bar waiting service at the beach, live entertainment, first-class spa and wellness center, outdoor swimming pools, marina, tennis courts, and much more.

The resort is conveniently located in proximity to entertainment venues and other attractions in the area, such as the lively Malecon boardwalk and historic colonial district in Puerto Plata, Ocean World Marine Park, Fort San Felipe, and Isabel de Torres mountain. Surfing, sailing, kayaking, deep-sea fishing, horse-back riding, golf, and ziplining are also available near the property.

New purchasers at Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Club will be enrolled as individual members of Interval International and also become Interval Gold® members, entitling them to many flexible exchange opportunities and upgraded benefits and services. These include Interval Options®, the ability to exchange their resort week toward a cruise, hotel, tour, golf, or spa vacation, or a unique Interval Experiences adventure; ShortStay Exchange®; Golf Connection, for access to select private courses; VIP treatment with Dining Connection; City Guides, for insider advice; Hertz Gold Plus Rewards® membership; savings on Getaway vacation rentals; online hotel discounts; additional special offers at restaurants, and retail locations worldwide; and VIP ConciergeSM, for personal assistance, 24/7.

About Interval International

Interval International operates membership programs for vacationers and provides value-added services to its developer clients worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida, the company has been a pioneer and innovator in serving the vacation ownership market since 1976. Today, Interval's exchange network comprises more than 3,200 resorts in over 80 nations. Through offices in 15 countries, Interval offers high-quality products and benefits to resort clients and approximately 2 million families who are enrolled in various membership programs.

Note to Editors: Photo available upon request.