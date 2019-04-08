Redbox Taps TiVo to Increase Personalization and Content Discovery

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO), a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights, today announced that Redbox tapped TiVo to deliver engaging, personalized content experiences to its customers via TiVo’s Personalized Content Discovery platform. Redbox is America’s destination for new-release movie and video game rentals with more than 41,500 kiosks nationwide and a new streaming service, Redbox On Demand.

Redbox is deploying TiVo’s Personalized Content Discovery platform, including Search, Recommendations and Insights, to engage new customers, increase retention and enhance loyalty across Redbox.com, Redbox On Demand streaming apps and physical boxes nationwide. TiVo’s fully-integrated platform enables more tailored recommendations to connect Redbox consumers with the content they love, across viewing devices, for a truly streamlined experience.

Redbox will also enable TiVo’s Video and Video Game Metadata, including access to TiVo’s library of enhanced entertainment metadata and high-resolution imagery, to further personalize content discovery.

“We are excited that Redbox has selected our technology to give their customers a highly personalized, feature-rich entertainment experience they can enjoy across all of their devices,” said Walt Horstman, senior vice president and general manager, Advanced Media and Advertising, TiVo. “Redbox is fully utilizing our Personalized Content Discovery platform and showcasing how it can be used in many non-linear environments, including redbox.com, their mobile apps, and physical boxes throughout the country.”

“With TiVo’s Personalized Content Discovery platform, we are able to offer our consumers a more engaging and relevant entertainment experience across multiple devices,” said Ash Eldifrawi, chief marketing and customer experience officer at Redbox. “We’re gaining a more holistic view of all of our audience metrics, helping us align our data and insights across all devices and platforms, ultimately allowing us to grow our business.”

