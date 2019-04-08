Millersville University Selects ACI’s New Student Payment Portal™ to Simplify Payments

NAPLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, today introduced the ACI Student Payment Portal, part of its UP Bill Payment solution, which enables students and parents to securely manage and streamline college payments. Millersville University will utilize ACI’s solution to help simplify payments and improve security.

A long-time ACI client, Lancaster County, Pa.-based Millersville University already enables students to easily make payments at 25 locations around campus, such as the gym, library, or when loading campus cards. With the need for a simple and more modern way for families to pay tuition with real-time integration into Ellucian Banner, the university plans to deploy ACI’s new Student Payment Portal to accept tuition payments online. The Portal allows students and parents to pay their tuition in full and easily view bills, all through a modern mobile and web experience that prominently displays Millersville’s brand.

“Students and parents want easier ways to pay tuition,” said Amanda Flurry, director, Student Financial Services, Millersville University. “That means a mobile-first design, fewer clicks and a modern look and feel. ACI’s new Student Payment Portal meets our families’ expectations for a simpler way to pay, and several of the features, such as easy access for multiple family members, just make their lives easier, all while keeping payments secure.”

“Across higher education, institutions are challenged to keep up with new student expectations and fight off cyber-attacks—with smaller budgets,” said Joyce Kim, analyst, Education Technology, Ovum. “We see many institutions embracing next-generation technology to raise student satisfaction while bolstering security.”

ACI’s payment processing exceeds the industry average for security according to a Verizon business security assessment. Moreover, the cloud-based Student Payment Portal reduces costs, such as development and licensing fees, and it reduces staff time spent on payments by 19 percent, according to TechValidate research.

“A recent Aite study showed that 49 percent of Americans made a late higher education payment in the last 12 months,” said Andrew Sajeski, leader, biller solutions, ACI Worldwide. “By making payment plans more convenient for students and parents, we can increase the number of on-time payments and improve student satisfaction. This launch of the Student Payment Portal builds on ACI’s 35 years of serving the higher education industry with easy payment options.”

More than 300 higher education institutions trust ACI Worldwide for improving student satisfaction and payments security with its campus commerce systems. On average, higher education institutions report a 24 percent increase in student satisfaction after partnering with ACI Worldwide, according to TechValidate research.

Millersville University, ACI Worldwide and Ellucian will present on simplifying payments at Ellucian Live on April 9 at 1:45pm. Meet ACI at Ellucian Live at booth #209, April 7-10.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, the Universal Payments (UP) company, powers electronic payments for more than 5,100 organizations around the world. More than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries, as well as thousands of global merchants, rely on ACI to execute $14 trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad organizations utilize our electronic bill presentment and payment services. Through our comprehensive suite of software solutions delivered on customers’ premises or through ACI’s private cloud, we provide real-time, immediate payments capabilities and enable the industry’s most complete omni-channel payments experience. To learn more about ACI, please visit www.aciworldwide.com. You can also find us on Twitter @ACI_Worldwide.

