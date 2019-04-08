Kinder Morgan Announces 501-G Settlements

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is pleased to announce that Tennessee Gas Pipeline (TGP) and El Paso Natural Gas (EPNG) have agreed to settlements with their shippers to address issues raised by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's (FERC) 501-G process. KMI was very happy to work with our shippers without the need for litigation or any additional intervention by the FERC. Rate adjustments set forth in the agreements by TGP and EPNG will have a combined approximately $50 million EBITDA impact for 2019; and when fully implemented, will have an approximately $100 million combined annual impact on EBITDA. KMI expects that these two agreements, pending approval by FERC, should resolve the vast majority of KMI's 501-G exposure.

