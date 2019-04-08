Upland Software Enhances Knowledge Sharing, Collaboration with Award-Winning, KCS® v6 Verified Knowledge Management Solution

AUSTIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq:UPLD), a leader in cloud-based enterprise work management software, today announced a major release for RightAnswers, its KCS® v6 Verified Knowledge Management (KM) solution. This release features an improved user experience to enhance agent productivity, integrates machine learning into content translations, and features AI-enabled support improvements through enhanced chatbot and virtual assistant capabilities. The new functionality also allows organizations to accelerate KM adoption, drive user satisfaction, enjoy simplified management, and improve enterprise-wide operations.

“The new RightAnswers features are exactly what Upland customers have been asking for to boost their knowledge management practices,” said Mounir Hilal, chief customer officer and executive vice president of project and IT management solutions at Upland Software. “Our customers will benefit by improving the way people collaborate, innovate, and build knowledge to drive improved customer experiences and address business challenges.”

Key benefits of this release include:

Improved productivity and agent workflow through an upgraded Solution Manager portal

Enhanced content accuracy and translation fluency via integration of the Google Machine Learning Translation API

Greater visibility into KPIs across the knowledgebase and organization through an improved configuration of Upland Analytics

Advanced AI-enabled customer support capabilities by enabling third-party chatbot and virtual assistant initiatives powered by RightAnswers knowledge

Upgraded administrator enablement through expanded user and group management controls

Enriched user experiences through an embedded portal application layout, an enhanced self-registration, redesigned admin UI/UX, and robust functionality for announcements and FAQs

Heightened efficiency through advancements to the Salesforce.com, ServiceNow, NetSuite, and Cherwell re-certifications and integrations

Paychex, a provider of payroll, human resource, and benefits outsourcing services and a long-time user of Upland’s RightAnswers KM solution, is an early adopter of this latest release. “We are thrilled that this latest release was built based on direct feedback from Paychex. It is focused on improving the way knowledge workers capture and share knowledge,” said John Quinmore, knowledge management technical lead at Paychex. “We are looking forward to moving onto Upland’s latest RightAnswers release, which will support our current use and expansion of knowledge management across our entire organization.”

KMWorld recently recognized Upland as one of the “100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management for 2019.” The award recognized the Upland RightAnswers solution for its ability to deliver knowledge to users throughout an enterprise by combining AI-enabled search, user-friendly interfaces, gamification, federated content across multiple sources, and industry best practices. RightAnswers addresses IT support and customer service efforts as well as human resources and finance environments. It complements existing Upland solutions such as Professional Services Automation, Project and Portfolio Management, and Customer Experience Management.

To learn more about Upland’s Enterprise Knowledge Management solution suite, visit uplandsoftware.com/EKM or visit RightAnswers April 7-12 at booth #528 at the HDI Conference & Expo at the Rosen Shingle Creek, Orlando, Fla., where representatives will be on hand to showcase the latest release. For more information or to schedule a meeting at HDI, visit: https://uplandsoftware.com/rightanswers/demo-request/.

About Upland Software

Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) is a leader in cloud-based enterprise work management software. Upland provides seven enterprise cloud solution suites that enable more than one million users at over 9,000 accounts to win and engage customers, automate business operations, manage projects and IT costs, and share knowledge throughout the enterprise. All of Upland’s solutions are backed by a 100 percent customer success commitment and the UplandOne platform, which puts customers at the center of everything we do. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.

KCS® is a service mark of the Consortium for Service Innovation™.