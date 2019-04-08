Cellcom Selects Mavenir for Virtualized Mobile Core Platform

DENVER & RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mavenir, a leader in accelerating software network transformation and transforming mobile network economics for communications service providers (CSPs), has been selected by Cellcom, provider of nationwide communications services throughout Michigan and Wisconsin, to deploy its virtualized IMS mobile core and voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) software solutions, after an exhaustive search of the leading global telecommunications infrastructure providers.

Mavenir is a leading provider of a Virtualized IMS Core suite including VoLTE, VoWiFi, and RCS solutions based on NFV-based platform. This virtualized technology allows operators to quickly and easily create and manage Telco-grade services based on a wide range of commercially available off-the-shelf hardware.

For Cellcom, an IMS core for all network access types and a common provisioning and management system help decrease operational costs and allow convergence of the network to deliver voice and rich multimedia services across any network access (LTE, Wi-Fi, and eventually 5G).

Lee Thibaudeau, Cellcom’s CTO and Vice President of Engineering, said, “We look to Mavenir to help us transition our network to enable rapid service deployment for our customers. Mavenir’s deep expertise and extensive knowledge of implementing and deploying IMS and supporting services, will help us launch new product offerings on time and on budget. We look forward to partnering with Mavenir to deploy these new services for the benefit of our customers.”

“We are excited to help support Cellcom in transforming their network to a software-based IMS platform,” said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO of Mavenir. “This will enable advanced new services for their customers and increased revenue opportunities for Cellcom.”

Mavenir will be at CCA Mobile Carriers Show speaking on ‘Virtualized RAN: A Forcing Factor in Mobile Economics’ and ‘Innovative Small Cell Solutions’.

About Cellcom:

Cellcom is an innovative wireless company that provides nationwide service for its customer base throughout Wisconsin and Michigan, with more than 50 retail and agent locations. Cellcom is respected for its long-standing reputation of delivering extraordinary customer care, being a strong community partner, and for its renowned network, which is customized to its rural markets. As a subsidiary of Nsight, Cellcom is part of a family of companies offering complete telecommunications services. For more information, visit: https://www.cellcom.com.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is the industry's only 100% software, End-to End, Cloud-Native Network Software Provider. Focused on accelerating software network transformation and redefining network economics for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) by offering a comprehensive end-to-end product portfolio across every layer of the network infrastructure stack. From 5G application/service layers to packet core and RAN – Mavenir leads the way in evolved, cloud-native networking solutions enabling innovative and secure experiences for end users. Leveraging industry-leading firsts in VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS), Multi-ID, vEPC and Virtualized RAN, Mavenir accelerates network transformation for more than 250+ CSP customers in over 130 countries, serving over 50% of the world’s subscribers.

We embrace disruptive, innovative technology architectures and business models that drive service agility, flexibility, and velocity. With solutions that propel NFV evolution to achieve web-scale economics, Mavenir offers solutions to help CSPs with cost reduction, revenue generation and revenue protection. Learn more at mavenir.com.