Schrödinger Receives Clinical-Stage Milestone Payment from Sanofi Collaboration

Schrödinger today announced receipt of a milestone payment from Sanofi (EURONEXT: SAN, NASDAQ: SNY) to mark the advancement into the clinic of an autoimmune therapy discovered as part of a multi-year, multi-target collaboration between the two companies.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Schrödinger provides advanced molecular simulation and computational design expertise to Sanofi across multiple stages of drug discovery, from target analysis and lead optimization to identification of a development candidate. The companies are currently advancing programs in oncology and autoimmune disease.

“ We’re delighted to see this program move into the clinic and we look forward to continued collaboration with Sanofi in order to accelerate the development of breakthrough treatments with the potential to address unmet medical needs in cancer and autoimmune diseases,” said Karen Akinsanya, Ph.D., Schrödinger’s chief biomedical scientist.

The work with Sanofi is one of several partnerships Schrödinger has established with leading biotech and pharmaceutical companies around the world. These collaborations leverage Schrödinger’s physics-based computational platform to enable rapid iterations of design and analysis of potential therapeutic compounds. Such collaborations have already led to several clinical-stage assets and two FDA-approved oncology drugs. More than two dozen additional programs are moving through discovery and development, in indications ranging from metabolic disorders to neurodegenerative diseases.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger has a substantial and growing global business, licensing its industry-leading computational platform to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, and electronics companies to accelerate R&D in both drug discovery and materials design. Schrödinger has built a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets, held both internally and in partnerships, and has co-founded leading biotech companies, including Nimbus Therapeutics and Morphic Therapeutic. Schrödinger’s significant and ongoing investment in basic research continues to drive advances in its computational platform. Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has nearly 400 employees in its New York City headquarters and around the world. Visit schrodinger.com for more information.