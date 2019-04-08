US Air Force Selects Harris Corporation to Provide Ground-based Electronic Warfare Systems Support

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Air Force has selected Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) to continue supporting ground-based electronic warfare (EW) systems and infrastructure that help protect warfighters around the world.

Harris will provide mission-essential, ground-based EW systems support, helping to sustain Air Force space superiority. The project includes depot support and sustainment engineering, system upgrades and modifications, studies and analysis, transition of future systems, and operations support.

“Harris will help maintain U.S. space superiority by providing ground-based, electronic warfare systems support to Air Force Space Command anywhere in the world,” said Chris Forseth, vice president and general manager, Harris Space Superiority.

The contract leverages Harris’ 25-year legacy of providing critical depot support, sustainment engineering, system upgrades and innovations to the Air Force and other customers. This includes most recently executing the Space Control Depot Support contract awarded in 2008, which exceeded $500 million in award value over 10 years.

About Harris Corporation

Harris Corporation is a leading technology innovator, solving customers’ toughest mission-critical challenges by providing solutions that connect, inform and protect. Harris supports government and commercial customers in more than 100 countries and has approximately $6 billion in annual revenue. The company is organized into three business segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems and Space and Intelligence Systems. Learn more at harris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about system capabilities are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.