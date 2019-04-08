Payments Industry Leader BHMI Selects William Mills Agency to Lead B2B Public Relations Initiatives

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--William Mills Agency, an independent public relations and marketing firm specializing in the financial industry, announced the addition of Baldwin Hackett & Meeks, Inc. (BHMI) to its client roster. For more than three decades, Omaha-based BHMI has been at the forefront of the payment industry’s technology evolution, successfully developing and implementing industry-leading enterprise business software applications for a wide range of both U.S. and international clients.

BHMI has established its position in the industry through its Concourse Financial Software Suite, a robust, modular software solution that handles the complexities of back office processing for all types of electronic payment transactions including credit card, debit card, ATM, POS, P2P and mobile transactions for both issuer and acquirer. Concourse is configurable software that provides the operational efficiency and scalable flexibility customers need to meet their evolving, individual payment needs.

“As the payments industry continues to evolve, it’s more important than ever to have an agile back-office with the ability to manage multiple transaction sources in an efficient, cost-effective way, and we look forward to working with our agency partners at WMA to tell that story and continue driving our industry forward,” said Lynne Baldwin, President of BHMI.

“As a company, we are keen to work with innovative organizations that bring value to the payments industry,” said Scott Mills, president, William Mills Agency. “We plan to build on BHMI’s foundation of success in executing a strategic public relations program to further support their continued growth.”

About Baldwin Hackett & Meeks, Inc.

Baldwin Hackett & Meeks, Inc. (BHMI) is an elite group of technologists who have been creating primary business applications since 1986. From small startups to Fortune 500 companies, BHMI clients have one thing in common – they trust BHMI to develop software that ensures the successful operation of their businesses. For more than three decades, BHMI has developed and supported hundreds of applications across a wide range of industries. BHMI leveraged this expertise to create one of the world’s most flexible and powerful back office solutions in the electronic payments industry – the Concourse Financial Software Suite. For more information, please visit www.bhmi.com.

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is a public relations and marketing firm serving the financial technology, insurance, healthcare and retail technology industries. The agency has established its reputation through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from small start-ups to large, publicly-traded companies. For more information, please visit www.williammills.com.