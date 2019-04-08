Welkin Health Announces Partnership to Implement an Innovative Program to Support Commercialization of the Axonics® Cutting-Edge Sacral Neuromodulation Therapy

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Welkin Health, a privately-held patient relationship management software company today announced it is partnering with Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX), a company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of Sacral Neuromodulation (“SNM”) solutions. The companies will launch a program designed to support care teams and patients implanted with the Axonics r-SNM™ System, the first-ever long-lived rechargeable neurostimulator for patients suffering from overactive bladder and fecal incontinence.

Welkin’s patient management software enables Axonics commercial and clinical support teams to capture and utilize relevant data to support patients and physicians.

Chase Hensel, CEO of Welkin Health said, “ The program we’re building with Axonics prioritizes the patient experience. This means the Axonics teams will have the pieces in place to easily manage complex data and guide workflows. We believe that having this tool in place will allow many more patients to benefit from SNM therapy and Axonics’ innovative long-lived technology.”

“ We selected to work with Welkin given their software has the ability to seamlessly follow our patients during their journey from intake, through implant and post-operative programming and follow up such that patients feel supported,” commented Raymond W. Cohen, CEO of Axonics. “ The Welkin system promises to create efficiencies in our operations allowing us to deploy our field personnel where and when they are needed to support cases.”

