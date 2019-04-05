Skiles Group and Covenant Health Break Ground on 115,000 Square Foot, Short-Stay Surgical Hospital in Lubbock

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Covenant Health broke ground April 2 on a 115,000 square foot, short-stay surgical hospital located at the corner of 82nd and Marsha Sharp Freeway in southwest Lubbock. The 3-story, 32-bed hospital, which sits on 25 acres, will enhance the patient experience by incorporating healing elements such as abundant natural light, green space views and optimization of privacy and acoustics within patient areas.

“Our vision at Covenant Health is to create Health for a Better World,” Covenant Health CEO Richard Parks said. “Our development of the hospital and a healthy lifestyle campus will help transform Covenant beyond delivering health care to creating healthy communities while helping to build a better future for Lubbock.”

The hospital will also support a very efficient clinical workflow for the planned 250 caregivers and 50 physicians on rotation at the facility.

"The physicians, leadership and caregivers have built a reputation for providing high quality and convenient access to medical care, and the new facility will continue that legacy of excellence,” said Randy Hickle, MD, the founder of Grace Clinic and Hospital.

Skiles Group, a Dallas-based construction firm recognized for its healthcare, education, and faith-based facility expertise, will lead the healthcare construction efforts on the project, which is expected to be phased over two years with an anticipated completion of December 2020.

“Skiles Group is very excited to help deliver this wonderful facility to the Lubbock community,” said Michael Blakemore, Skiles Group’s senior vice president. “Our expertise in applying Lean principles has enabled us to build some of the best facilities for healthcare systems across the country. We look forward to doing the same for Covenant Health.”

About Skiles Group

Founded in 1972, DFW-based Skiles Group provides general contracting, construction management, integrated project delivery, and design/build services throughout the U.S. Specializing in construction for award-winning healthcare facilities, the firm’s portfolio includes commercial, public and private schools, performing arts, faith-based, and recreational facilities. Skiles Group emphasizes Lean construction techniques and an innovative mindset to deliver a seamless, simplified construction experience for clients. Learn more at www.skilesgroup.com, @SkilesGroup, or 972-644-2444.

About Covenant Health

Covenant Health has served for 100 years as the only faith-based, clinically integrated health network in the West Texas, eastern New Mexico region providing a Christian healing ministry. Covenant’s network includes seven hospitals, more than 1,000 licensed beds, more than 5,000 caregivers, nearly 100 primary care providers, and a medical staff of more than 600 physicians at its cornerstone facilities. To learn more, please visit covenanthealth.org or its Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter pages.