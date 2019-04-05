Roblox and WWE Partner to Celebrate WrestleMania

SAN MATEO, Calif. & STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Roblox, a global platform that brings more than 80 million people together through play, and WWE (NYSE: WWE), a global entertainment and media company, today announced a partnership leading into WrestleMania that allows players on Roblox to become one of their favorite WWE Superstars by downloading these brand new characters:

Becky Lynch – A two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion, Lynch will make history this Sunday competing in the first-ever women’s main event at WrestleMania .

– A two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion, Lynch will make history this Sunday competing in the first-ever women’s main event at . Roman Reigns – A three-time WWE Champion and former Universal Champion, Reigns will make his triumphant return to WrestleMania and take on Drew McIntyre this Sunday.

– A three-time WWE Champion and former Universal Champion, Reigns will make his triumphant return to and take on Drew McIntyre this Sunday. Seth Rollins – Rollins is the only Superstar to hold the WWE Championship and United States Championship simultaneously, and at WrestleMania he aims to earn the title of WWE Universal Champion for the first time.

– Rollins is the only Superstar to hold the WWE Championship and United States Championship simultaneously, and at he aims to earn the title of WWE Universal Champion for the first time. Xavier Woods – A lifelong video game aficionado, Woods, a member of The New Day, bridges the worlds of WWE and gaming by hosting the popular YouTube gaming channel UpUpDownDown, which has amassed more than 1.8 million subscribers.

In addition to playing as WWE Superstars, Roblox players can take advantage of limited-time, exclusive virtual items for their avatar, including a WWE championship title, hat, and backpack.

“Like Roblox, WWE brings a sense of play and fun into millions of people’s lives, and we’re excited to partner with them ahead of this landmark event,” said Craig Donato, Chief Business Officer at Roblox. “Picking your avatar on Roblox is one of the many ways players can express themselves creatively, and with these new characters, fans can show their support and play as their favorite Superstars.”

“We are always looking for fun, imaginative ways to engage our fans across a variety of platforms, and we are excited to partner with Roblox as we head into WrestleMania,” said Jayar Donlan, Executive Vice President, WWE Advanced Media. “Roblox is also a unique way to immerse a new generation of fans into WWE as they can create, share, and bring Superstar avatars and experiences to life.”

The WrestleMania exclusive virtual items and avatar bundles are now live on the Roblox platform and free to download through May 3, 2019. For more information please visit www.roblox.com/wwe.

WrestleMania takes place this Sunday, April 7 in front of a capacity crowd at MetLife Stadium, and streams live around the world on WWE Network at 7 pm ET.

About Roblox

Roblox’s mission is to bring the world together through play. Every month, more than 80 million people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over 2 million creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit https://corp.roblox.com.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG, family-friendly programming can be seen in more than 800 million homes worldwide in 27 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming, and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The Company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich, and Tokyo.

Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com. For information on our global activities, go to http://www.wwe.com/worldwide/.