Black & Veatch Wins Stake of $249M U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Contract in Europe

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Black & Veatch, a global leader in critical infrastructure development and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, announces its winning of a share of a five-year, $248.6 million contract for Architect and Engineering Services to support the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) growing missions in five European countries.

The U.S. Department of Defense has made public that Black & Veatch is among six firms that will provide design, engineering, planning, environmental, and construction inspection services for projects at military sites in Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Belgium and the Netherlands. The Army Corps’ Germany-based Europe District will support military construction (MILCON), sustainment restoration and modernization (SRM), European infrastructure consolidation (EIC), and European Deterrence Initiative (EDI) missions in the contract area of responsibility (AOR) under the indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contracts, which run through March 2024.

The federal team of Black & Veatch, whose work with the U.S. military dates to the construction of Camp Pike in the nation’s preparation for World War I, has focused on a range of government services – from resilience preparation to energy mandate compliance and resource efficiency. Threat monitoring, essential defense technology infrastructure and the application of innovative private sector solutions to government infrastructure programs are also among key growth opportunities for the business.

“ For more than a century, we’ve served federal and military clients in projects that support their missions around the globe, and we’re committed to continue doing that effective, timely work in Europe,” said Randy Castro, a retired U.S. Army major general serving as president of Black & Veatch’s federal business.

About the Army Corps of Engineers Europe District

The USACE Europe District provides engineering, construction, stability operations, and environmental management products and services to the Army, Air Force, NATO, and other U.S. government agencies and foreign governments throughout the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command AOR.