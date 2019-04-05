Sinch and WIT Software Sign Partnership Agreement to Accelerate RCS Market Uptake

STOCKHOLM & COIMBRA, Portugal--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CLX Communications AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH - Sinch, a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, today announced a partnership agreement with WIT Software to speed up the global uptake of next generation messaging through RCS. Sinch will deploy WIT technology as a part of its RCS-as-a-Service offering to mobile operators who look for a nimble but scalable solution to roll-out RCS to their subscribers and enterprise customers.

“Next generation messaging can revolutionize how businesses engage with their customers through rich, interactive experiences that are tailored to every unique individual. We are seeing rising interest from mobile operators to capitalize on this opportunity and our partnership with WIT addresses this demand,” says Sinch CEO Oscar Werner.

RCS is a new standard for messaging that builds on SMS but adds a range of new features to the default messaging app that is pre-installed on Android handsets. It is endorsed and standardized by the GSMA, the trade body for the world’s mobile operators, and provides a neutral, non-proprietary platform for rich messaging. For mobile subscribers, RCS adds support for group chat and read receipts in a similar way to Apple’s iMessage and WhatsApp. For businesses, RCS brings secure, rich interactivity to the default, pre-installed inbox and positions business messaging as a viable alternative to apps with no download of an app required. The technology is also well placed to automate interactions that are now handled by live agents in call centers. Recent research by MobileSquared shows that brands will spend $18B on RCS Business Messaging by 2023.

“Mobile operators around the world are now recognizing that RCS is key to improve the carrier messaging experience, safeguard existing wholesale business, and expand the addressable market for mobile operators. We are delighted that Sinch has chosen our technology to drive market uptake of RCS Business Messaging,” says Luis Silva, CEO of WIT Software.

About Sinch (CLX Communications AB)

Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world’s largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 30 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. To learn more, visit sinch.com.

About WIT Software S.A.

WIT Software S.A. is a well-established software house that specializes in products and solutions for Mobile Operators, with extensive expertise in solutions relating to carrier messaging, RCS, A2P platforms, A.I. and Chatbots, IMS Applications, m-Commerce and IPTV. Located in Portugal and the UK, the company has over 350 full-time employees and a blue-chip industry client base. For more information visit, www.wit-software.com.