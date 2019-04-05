Brightmark Energy Launches Central Washington’s First Dairy Biogas Project

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brightmark Energy, a San Francisco-based waste and energy development company, recently launched a biogas project in Yakima County, Washington, that will convert 150,000 gallons per day of dairy waste from up to 7,000 cows into 160,000 MMBtu of renewable natural gas (RNG) – the equivalent of 1.4 million gallons of gasoline – and other products each year. Collaborating as Augean Renewable Natural Gas (RNG), Brightmark Energy, Promus Energy, and DeRuyter Dairies developed the project. Brightmark Energy will manage the joint venture and Promus Energy, the original developer, will serve as the project manager.

A key component of the Augean project is the construction of new pipeline infrastructure by Yakima County and Augean that sets the table for RNG projects for other dairies in the area. The Augean project will collect biogas from DeRuyter’s anaerobic digester fueled exclusively by manure. The raw biogas will be cleaned, upgraded, and compressed into pipeline quality RNG, which will be transported through the new pipeline system and injected into the nearby Williams NW regional gas transmission line for sale as vehicle fuel. In addition to RNG, other renewable products generated by Augean’s anaerobic digestion process include biofertilizer, digested dairy fiber for use as cow bedding or as a peat moss substitute, and reclaimed irrigation water.

“Brightmark specializes in energy technologies that turn waste into productive, sustainable energy solutions,” said CEO Bob Powell. “We are working to develop similar projects across the country to help dairy farmers mitigate the regulatory and environmental concerns associated with waste management, while transforming manure management from a cost center to a profit center.”

Brightmark’s investment in the Augean project enables DeRuyter to upgrade its 12-year-old manure collection system and digester to increase its capacity and conserve water. DeRuyter anticipates that the project will save the dairies more than a half of a million dollars each year in operating and environmental compliance costs.

“On day one after the digester upgrades were complete, we were out there emptying manure ponds to turn that waste back into useful products and to recycle nutrients,” said Dan DeRuyter, co-owner of DeRuyter Dairies. “We’re glad for the opportunity to lead the way for others in the industry in this arena.”

Dairy-derived RNG is the lowest carbon intensity transportation fuel available because it greatly reduces the emission of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, from lagoon-stored manure and wastewater. The process also benefits the local environment by processing and recovering much of the nitrogen in manure as a value-added biofertilizer that can be efficiently transported to crop fields that need the nitrogen and other nutrients, displacing chemical fertilizers and creating a sustainable cycling of nutrients that prevents water and air pollution. Other advantages include the drastic reduction of pathogens and odor in the process water and products recovered from the system.

The Augean biogas project is also supported by a $1.4 million grant from Yakima County and a $500,000 Rural Energy for American Program (REAP) grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Mike Leita, chair of the Yakima County Board of Commissioners, said, “After years of working with Promus and the dairies, Yakima County is pleased to provide a matching grant for the pipeline system, which sets the stage for dairy digester projects that convert waste into value-added renewable products that improve environmental, economic, and community health."

In addition to the Yakima County project, Brightmark is currently developing similar biogas projects in New York, Wisconsin, Florida, and Minnesota, and the company is actively seeking feedstock suppliers with an interest in collaborating on waste to energy projects.

ABOUT BRIGHTMARK ENERGY

Brightmark Energy develops, owns and operates waste and energy projects. Brightmark employs technology solutions including combined heat and power, biogas, and waste to energy that are specifically tailored based on customer needs. Brightmark Energy’s mission is to create significant long-term value and a positive global impact by delivering waste and energy solutions. Learn more at http://brightmarkenergy.com.

ABOUT PROMUS ENERGY

Promus Energy LLC, based in Washington State and New Mexico, was launched in 2010 to convert organic wastes into low carbon intensity, high-value renewable products, focusing specifically on dairy-derived renewable natural gas (RNG) and recovery of nutrients and fiber. Promus’ model offers dairies an opportunity to reduce operating and compliance costs, increase revenues, recycle nutrients, and partner in producing the cleanest fuel available. Learn more at http://www.promusenergy.com.