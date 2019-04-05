UnitedHealthcare to Continue Serving Arizonans Statewide Through the Department of Economic Security Division of Developmental Disabilities Health Plan

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) Division of Developmental Disabilities (DDD) has selected UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona as one of the contractors to administer the DDD Health Plan for its members effective Oct. 1, 2019.

UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona offers comprehensive physical and behavioral health coverage – including preventive care, primary care, hospitalization, prescriptions and other services – often at low or no cost. Currently, the Community Plan of Arizona serves more than 18,000 people under the existing contract with the Department of Economic Security’s Division of Developmental Disabilities. More than 34,000 Arizonans are eligible for this program.

“For more than 35 years, UnitedHealthcare has provided quality health care coverage to Arizonans,” said Joseph Gaudio, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona. “We appreciate the department’s rigorous proposal process and look forward to continuing to serve the needs of our existing and new Medicaid plan participants statewide.”

In addition to 450,000 Medicaid and Medicare Dual Special Needs Plan beneficiaries, UnitedHealthcare serves nearly 1.9 million Arizonans enrolled in employer-sponsored, individual and Medicare health plans.

For more information, call 1-877-542-9238, TTY: 711, or visit uhccommunityplan.com/az.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.2 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for UnitedHealth Group.