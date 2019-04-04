Oxyfresh Announces Partnership with Australian-based Global Supplier of Veterinary Dental Products, iM3

Oxyfresh and iM3 have partnered to expand the reach of Oxyfresh's gentle, alcohol-free pet dental products in the veterinary industry. (Photo: Business Wire)

Oxyfresh and iM3 have partnered to expand the reach of Oxyfresh's gentle, alcohol-free pet dental products in the veterinary industry. (Photo: Business Wire)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oxyfresh, the leading provider of safe, environmentally friendly products for people and pets, just announced their exciting partnership with iM3, a leading veterinary dental company setting the standard in dental pet care distribution worldwide. This collaboration will help Oxyfresh expand brand reach for their innovative line of gentle, alcohol-free pet dental products in the veterinary industry.

"We are incredibly excited with this new partnership with iM3. We are bringing two trusted companies together to uniquely solve pet dental health issues in innovative ways,” explained Mariano Tellarini, President of Oxyfresh.

iM3 – a family-owned veterinary dental company established in Sydney, Australia, over 28 years ago – has grown to become a leading veterinary dental company in product innovation, industry firsts and continuing education. From its three locations in Sydney, Australia; Vancouver WA, USA; and County Meath, Ireland (Europe), iM3 supplies veterinarians throughout the world with high-quality yet affordable veterinary dental products.

“Oxyfresh perfectly aligns with iM3 and their singular focus on pet dental health,” said Pete Vas Dias, Vice President of Sales for Oxyfresh.

Oxyfresh is paving the way for safe pet care solutions. They are highly regarded by veterinarians because they don't use harsh chemicals or additives that can be harmful to pets. Their groundbreaking, proprietary ingredient Oxygene® is what sets them apart. It is unique because it gently and safely neutralizes the bacteria that causes pet bad breath and periodontal disease, helping pets live longer, happier lives.

“iM3 is elated to become a key distributor of Oxyfresh dental products for the veterinary profession,” said Lehman Bloom, Managing Director of iM3.

“After trialing Oxyfresh, it became apparent that their unique ingredient Oxygene® would provide outstanding results for animals in the prevention of periodontal disease. The fact that Oxyfresh cleans teeth, soothes gums, freshens breath, and reduces plaque and tartar without the use of potentially harmful ingredients is a game changer for pets and their owners,” expressed Lehman Bloom. “We look forward to working closely with Oxyfresh in the veterinary market.”

For more information about Oxyfresh and its growing family of safe, gentle, non-toxic products for pets, please visit oxyfresh.com or connect with a customer service representative at 800.333.7374.

About Oxyfresh:

Oxyfresh's mission is to create products that matter. They are passionate about quality ingredients and developing products that don't need to cut corners – products that help people and their pets live longer, happier lives with healthy smiles. Made in the USA, their broad portfolio of innovative products are alcohol-free, dye-free, gentle and effective and have been dentist- and veterinarian-recommended for 35 years and counting.

