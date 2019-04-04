Apps4Rent’s Ready-to-Use IIS Solution on Windows Server Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

MAPLEWOOD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apps4Rent today announced the availability of its ready-to-use solution Internet Information Services (IIS) version 10, which is pre-installed on Windows Server integrated with Microsoft Azure. The custom-built IIS solution is a ready-to-go, downloadable solution that can be operational immediately. With the ready-made solution, developers can reduce the difficulty of the IIS installation process on Windows. The solution has been designed and tested by Apps4Rent’s experts. Customers can now take advantage of it on Windows with streamlined integration with Azure.

Internet Information Services (IIS) for Windows Server is a secure and manageable web server to host anything online. From media streaming to web apps, scalable and open architecture of IIS can handle the most challenging tasks. This solution enables high performance and accelerates the process of hosting web services.

Wade Dubey, Business Development Manager at Apps4Rent, said, “IIS application has a hosting model that is like ASP.NET and ASP.NET Web Services. The reliability of hosted applications increases with IIS, as it offers process activation, health management, and recycling capabilities. With a model like this, the solution improves the deployment of hosted services. IIS installation on Windows Server is a demanding process which consumed a lot of time. Our solution offers easy-to-download and easy-to-use capability integrated with Azure that cuts down all the hassles, as the solution is built-in with Windows Server 2016. Customers can bring their own licenses and can directly use our solutions.”

“Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Sajan Parihar, Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome Apps4Rent solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”

Learn more about Apps4Rent’s IIS solution and other custom Azure Marketplace apps offered by Apps4Rent.

Apps4Rent is an Azure CSP (cloud solution provider) that empowers transformation through Azure by planning, assessment, deployment, migration and managed services. We have provided business agility since 2003 and have completed 10,000+ migrations to the cloud on software such as Exchange, SharePoint, Project Server, Dynamics, Virtual Desktop, and Hyper-V servers.