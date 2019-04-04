Rehab4Life’s Brand-New Program Gets Injured Employees Back to Work Faster, Safer, and Stronger

FARGO, N.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rehab4Life Physical & Occupational Therapy and BTE are pleased to announce Rehab4Life’s purchase of BTE’s PrimusRS. The PrimusRS is the ultimate system for physical therapy, occupational therapy, and athletic training. Rehab4Life’s clinical staff led by Roger Stroh, MPT will use the PrimusRS to advance their practice of evidence-based therapy. “The PrimusRS will allow myself and the staff to develop innovative therapies, all with an eye toward achieving better outcomes for our patients,” stated Roger.

Rehab4Life will also launch a new service offering with the support of BTE – Advanced Worker Rehab, starting April 2019. Advanced Worker Rehab is a continuum of care solution developed for employers who are determined to help their employees maintain their physical health in the workplace. The PrimusRS is the cornerstone of this clinic-differentiating service offering. Advanced Worker Rehab marries the PrimusRS’ ability to simulate a wide range of real-world tasks and behaviors with the musculoskeletal and clinical expertise of Rehab4Life’s physical therapists.

About Rehab4Life

Rehab4Life Physical & Occupational Therapy has been providing Physical and Occupational Services to the greater Fargo-Moorhead area for 15 years. Their highly trained staff evaluate and treat neck/back pain, pre- and post- surgical orthopedic conditions; neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, spinal cord injuries and Balance disorders; Jaw pain and dysfunction; Vertigo; and Athletic injuries. They are now adding to their Occupational Health services which already include Ergonomic Services, Functional Capacity Evaluations, Job-site Assessments and Work Hardening/Conditioning. Rehab4Life also provides consulting services and education to the public on various topics to promote overall health and well-being.

About BTE

“BTE” is the international language for premiere physical evaluation, early intervention, and therapeutic rehabilitation outcomes. From our 1979 birth in Baltimore, MD, we have expanded to our current international nexus in over 35 countries, with well over 4,000 clinical installations worldwide, dozens of Fortune 500 Workforce Solutions clients, and boutique, expert support of clinical drug trials through our Research Services arm.