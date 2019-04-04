Suirui Announces Strategic Investment and Partnership Agreement with China Mobile

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SUIRUI America is excited to announce that Suirui has signed a Strategic Investment and Partnership Agreement with China Mobile Investment Holdings. The official signing ceremony was held in Beijing on Feb 20th, 2019. Upon approval by Suirui’s shareholders, the two parties intend to further advance their existing alliances in cloud video conferencing products & services offerings, and solutions development; jointly promote cohesive collaboration and communication ecosystem.

“We have been closely monitoring video conferencing and collaboration technologies for our investment portfolio, looking for front-runners,” said Ning He, Chairman and GM of China Mobile Investment Holdings. “Over the years, we witnessed Suirui steadily mature into an innovative leader in this field. We hope our investment and this partnership will stimulate the advancement of market shares for us serving both enterprise and consumer sectors with premium products and services.”

“After we signed the strategic investment and partnership agreement with Foxconn last year, this is yet another major milestone for Suirui,” said Forrest Cheng Shu, Chairman and CEO of Suirui “We have been successfully operating China Mobile’s Vilin video collaboration platform for years. The timing for this round of funding is perfect. We hope the synergy will soon bring world-class cloud products and services to China Mobile’s enormous customer base.”

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") was incorporated in Hong Kong on 3 September 1997. The Company was listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX" or the "Stock Exchange") on 22 October 1997 and 23 October 1997, respectively. The Company was admitted as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong on 27 January 1998. As the leading telecommunications services provider in Mainland China, the Group provides full communications services in all 31 provinces, autonomous regions and directly-administered municipalities throughout Mainland China and in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and boasts a world-class telecommunications operator with the world's largest network and customer base, a leading position in profitability and market value ranking. Its businesses primarily consist of mobile voice and data business, wireline broadband and other information and communications services. As of 31 December 2017, the Group had a total of 464,656 employees, 887 million mobile customers and 113 million wireline broadband customers with its annual revenue exceeding RMB740 billion.

About Suirui

Suirui is a leading AI & Cloud Communication Carrier in China and a technology partner with Zoom. Founded in 2006, Suirui is listed on NEEQ under stock code 835990.OC. For more information, please visit www.suirui.us.