Photo Release and Update: BrightView Landscapes Beautifies Philadelphia’s Independence National Historical Park

BrightView team members install sod in the mall adjacent to Philadelphia’s historic Independence Hall. The work is part of a package of landscape services donated to Independence National Historical Park by BrightView, the nation’s leading commercial landscaping services company. (Photo: Business Wire)

BrightView team members install sod in the mall adjacent to Philadelphia’s historic Independence Hall. The work is part of a package of landscape services donated to Independence National Historical Park by BrightView, the nation’s leading commercial landscaping services company. (Photo: Business Wire)

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV), the nation’s leading commercial landscaping services company, continues work to improve landscapes in one of the nation’s most treasured historic sites, Philadelphia’s Independence National Historical Park (INHP), home of Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell.

BrightView has committed to a significant package of in-kind donations to the National Park Service for INHP, including sod replacement, irrigation repair, tree care, and the renovation of gardens in Independence Mall, the most visited portion of the 55-acre park.

Photo Cutline:

BrightView team members install sod in the mall adjacent to Philadelphia’s historic Independence Hall. The work is part of a package of landscape services donated to Independence National Historical Park by BrightView, the nation’s leading commercial landscaping services company. Access more images and information on the project here.

About BrightView:

BrightView is the largest provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. Through its team of approximately 20,000 employees, BrightView provides services ranging from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for thousands of customers’ properties, including corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses, among others.

About Independence National Historical Park:

Independence National Historical Park is one of over 400 places within the National Park Service and is often referred to as the birthplace of our nation. Millions visit the park each year to see the Liberty Bell, an international symbol of freedom, and Independence Hall, a UNESCO World Heritage Site where both the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution were debated, adopted and signed. Here are stories about the events and the lives of the diverse population during the years when Philadelphia was the capital of the United States from 1790 to 1800. It is the site of the nation's executive mansion in which Presidents George Washington and John Adams lived and where nine enslaved people served the first president. Spanning over 55 acres, the park has over 20 buildings open to the public during the summer months.