Real Vision Partners with TradingView to Expand Reach of Best-In-Class Financial Insights

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Real Vision, the leading video-on-demand platform for financial and business media, announces a new partnership with TradingView, one of the largest financial platforms for traders and investors. Beginning immediately, TradingView’s community of over seven million traders worldwide will have access to Real Vision’s first free video-on-demand channel known as “The Edge.” TradingView’s paying members will have access to three paid shows in addition to The Edge at no extra cost.

The Edge provides TradingView users a select sampling of Real Vision’s leading content which includes interviews, analysis, documentaries and actionable ideas from the finest minds in business and finance. As a result of the partnership, The Edge is now available to all TradingView users on the site’s newly redesigned show page.

Real Vision’s best-in-class programming will supplement the charting tools provided by TradingView to deliver a personalized, premium experience to each user. With its unrivaled access to financial luminaries such as Kyle Bass, Jim Rogers, Mark Cuban, Stanley Druckenmiller, Jim Chanos, Mike Steinhardt, Mike Novogratz and many more, Real Vision offers TradingView users access to insights once reserved for professional traders and hedge fund managers.

The partnership provides timely Real Vision content to more than 7 million active traders who share ideas on the TradingView platform daily. As one of the largest and most active trading communities on the web, TradingView offers real-time data and interactive charts that allow users to research, analyze, talk and trade from any browser. Coupled with Real Vision’s access to the titans of the industry, users will now have all the necessary resources to help them make smarter, better-informed financial decisions.

“We are excited to partner with Real Vision and see this as a big first step in the next phase of our business,” said Iskander Malikov, Vice President of Operations at TradingView. “In addition to being a longtime fan of Real Vision, we see an incredible amount of synergies in both platforms which makes this partnership such a natural fit.”

“TradingView is a leading resource in the financial space and we look forward to providing their users a new level of access to industry expertise through Real Vision’s content,” said Raoul Pal, Co-Founder and CEO of Real Vision. “We are both are on a mission to democratize the financial industry and coupling Real Vision’s programming with TradingView’s charting capabilities will help reach that goal.”

ABOUT REAL VISION

Real Vision is a groundbreaking global financial and business media company offering video-on-demand television and written research. The company’s content includes exclusive in-depth interviews, documentaries and research from the world's sharpest minds. Real Vision’s thousands of paying subscribers and viewers in over 100 countries are proof that Real Vision’s approach to financial news and opinion is the future of media. Visit RealVision.com.

ABOUT TRADINGVIEW

TradingView is a comprehensive, all-in-one financial platform where users analyze, discuss & trade financial instruments. Millions of self-directed traders & investors use the platform on a daily basis. TradingView's open and free chart components are unsurpassed on the financial web and have been integrated into thousands of websites, exchanges & applications globally. For more information, visit TradingView.com.