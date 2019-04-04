Cigna and Express Scripts Further Enhance Customer Service Offerings Through New Collaboration with Amazon Alexa

BLOOMFIELD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cigna and Express Scripts have collaborated with Amazon Alexa to launch two voice skills to make health care more engaging, personalized and convenient for customers. The Cigna and Express Scripts Alexa skills will enable eligible customers to use voice technology to manage pharmacy prescriptions, engage in health improvement programs and track wellness incentives.

“With our industry-leading voice skills, we are meeting customers where they are – in their homes, in their cars – and making it simpler to create healthier habits and daily routines,” said Stephen Cassell, senior vice president of global brand and customer communications at Cigna.

The Express Scripts voice skill is available now to customers who use Express Scripts’ prescription home delivery services. Users can say, “Alexa, open Express Scripts” to check their prescription order status and set notifications for when orders are received, processed and shipped. By having maintenance medications shipped directly to the home, customers may benefit from lower costs, more privacy and convenience and improved medication adherence.

“With our new Express Scripts skill, we are trying to make it easier for people to make better informed health care decisions,” said Mark Bini, vice president of innovation and member experience, Express Scripts. “In particular, we believe voice technology, like Alexa, can make it easy for people to stay on the right path by tracking the status of their mail order prescription, helping us further solve the costly and unhealthy problem of medication non-adherence.”

Cigna is piloting “Cigna Health Today™,” a unique voice skill aimed at increasing proactive health engagement with one of Cigna's national clients. Eligible employees can opt-in to track personalized wellness incentives, including redeemable gift dollars, which are used to reward healthy behaviors. They can also receive daily motivational health and well-being tips. Beginning today, users can simply say, “Alexa, open Cigna Health Today” to use the new skill to learn about their individual incentives and continue earning rewards.

Incentive programs are proven to drive positive health outcomes. In a Cigna study of more than 200,000 customers over three years, health incentives more than doubled the probability of someone setting and meeting their own health improvement goals1. In 2018 alone, Cigna distributed more than $255 million in cost savings back to customers for completing more than 4.5 million health goals – a 36 percent increase over the 2017 distribution amount2.

“Through our Amazon Alexa skill, customers can simply use voice to understand the full range of their health benefits and receive personalized wellness incentives for meeting their health goals, empowering them to take control of their total health,” said Cassell.

These two new Amazon Alexa skills advance Cigna and Express Scripts’ overall voice capabilities. Cigna launched an Amazon Alexa skill aimed at simplifying health information in March 2018. The “Answers by Cigna” skill provides simple answers to more than 250 of the most commonly-asked health care questions, and was recently expanded to include Medicare-related terms.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Life Insurance Company of North America, Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York, Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance.

Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 160 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

1 Cigna Global Data & Analytics study of 28 clients (14 clients with incentives and 14 without incentives) and 200,000+ customers, 2015-2018.

2 Cigna MotivateMe program analysis of full year data, 2017-2018.