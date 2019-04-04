Anaconda and JetBrains Join Forces to Launch ‘PyCharm for Anaconda’

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anaconda, Inc., the world’s most popular data science platform and the foundation of modern machine learning, today announced a collaboration with JetBrains that will offer innovative Integrated Development Environment (IDE) and notebook capabilities that are tightly integrated into the Anaconda Platform.

This collaboration combines two global powerhouses — the leading data science platform (Anaconda) and the leading IDE provider (JetBrains). As a result, developers and data scientists will gain an enterprise-ready, integrated solution with optimized workflows that will eliminate friction and vastly accelerate their productivity.

“It is an exciting time for developers who want to do data science in an IDE they know and love,” said Scott Collison, president and CEO at Anaconda. “We’re thrilled to integrate PyCharm into our platform.”

“Our partnership with Anaconda empowers JetBrains to fulfill the needs of a substantial and growing number of Python developers who are expanding into data science and machine learning,” said Maxim Shafirov, CEO at JetBrains. “We will work together to create new powerful tools to add to the momentum data science has now.”

About Anaconda, Inc.

With more than 13 million users, Anaconda is the world’s most popular data science platform and the foundation of modern machine learning. Anaconda Enterprise simplifies and automates collaboration and deployment of data science and machine learning at speed and scale, unleashing the full potential of any organization to actively improve their business decisions through data science and machine learning.

About JetBrains s.r.o.

JetBrains (https://jetbrains.com) creates intelligent, productivity-enhancing tools for software developers to simplify their challenging tasks and automate the routine ones. JetBrains’s wide range of developer productivity tools includes the most popular tools for Java and Python development: IntelliJ IDEA and PyCharm respectively. Get the new PyCharm for Anaconda here: https://www.jetbrains.com/pycharm/promo/anaconda/