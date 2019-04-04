Yukon Supports Audax Private Equity’s Investment in Corsearch

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yukon Partners (“Yukon”), a provider of mezzanine capital for middle market private equity transactions, is pleased to announce its mezzanine investment in Corsearch, Inc. (“Corsearch” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity (“Audax”).

Corsearch provides brand establishment and protection services to corporate brand owners and law firms in over 60 countries. The Company’s major service lines include trademark screening, trademark searching, trademark watching, online brand protection, and domain name services. Corsearch’s full suite of services empowers clients to easily monitor and protect trademarks and brands in an increasingly complex business environment.

Yukon’s mezzanine capital investment will support Corsearch’s acquisition strategy to acquire complementary businesses that enhance and expand the Company’s suite of brand management solutions.

“Corsearch is a leader in the trademark information industry, providing critical solutions to its corporate and legal clients,” said Michael Furey, Partner of Yukon. “We are excited to partner with Audax and management to assist Corsearch in achieving its strategic growth objectives.”

About Corsearch

Corsearch is a premier provider of clearance and protection solutions for trademark and brand professionals. Its high-quality, intuitive tools and unparalleled expertise enable professionals to effectively manage their trademark screening, search review, watching, and domain management processes. With highly trained researchers, an expansive global content set and customer-focused technology tools available through the Corsearch platform, Corsearch empowers its customers with powerful brand solutions in an increasingly complex business environment. For more information, visit www.corsearch.com.

About Yukon Partners

Yukon Partners is an independent and unaffiliated junior capital provider, primarily serving middle market private equity sponsor led business transactions in the U.S. and Canada. The transactions in which Yukon invests include buyouts, growth and platform strategies, recapitalizations, mergers/acquisitions, and public-to-private buyouts. Yukon typically invests $10 to $50 million per transaction and currently manages approximately $1.2 billion across three funds. Yukon Partners has offices in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.yukonpartners.com.

About Audax Private Equity

Audax Group is a leading alternative investment manager with offices in Boston, New York, and San Francisco. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has raised over $24 billion in capital across its Private Equity and Private Debt businesses. Audax Private Equity has invested over $5 billion in 120 platforms and 750 add-on companies. Through its disciplined Buy & Build approach, Audax seeks to help platform companies execute add-on acquisitions that fuel revenue growth, optimize operations, and significantly increase equity value. With more than 240 employees and over 100 investment professionals, the firm is a leading capital partner for North American middle market companies. For more information, visit the Audax Group website www.audaxgroup.com.